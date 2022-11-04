ASHWAUBENON — Every jump and subsequent landing in the fourth set brought a grimace to the face of Vinny Coello.
But there was nothing keeping the standout Catholic Memorial junior outside hitter from being out on the court — especially under the bright lights of the Resch Center.
Fittingly, the 6-foot-5 Coello registered the final kill of the match, giving the Crusaders a hard-fought 2521, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 victory over Middleton in a WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal Thursday.
Coello, who said he hadn’t dealt with cramps for a few years, clutched at his lower leg several times in the third and fourth sets, even getting stretched out on the bench during a timeout in the fourth set. But it didn’t prevent him from putting away a team-high 17 kills on an efficient .389 hitting percentage.
“I know that it was only going to happen when I landed from jumps and I knew I was going to stay in for my team because they stayed in for me,” Coello said. “I gave them my heart.”
The fourth-seeded Crusaders (3110) advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018 after bowing out in the quarters against Arrowhead last fall. But after returning almost its entire starting lineup from that squad, CMH has hopes of winning twice more and bringing home a gold ball for the first time since 2016.
“What we experienced last year, you don’t want to experience it ever again because it’s the worst feeling in the world,” CMH senior libero Brady Oberfoell said. “So we need to lay it all on the court. It’s a revenge season.”
Middleton (25-10), seeded fifth, was fueled by revenge in the third set after dropping each of the first two sets, 25-21. The Cardinals scored eight of the first 11 points and while the Crusaders were able to gain some traction, they never got back into the set as a fourth would turn out to be necessary.
“Middleton came out and they were firing on all cylinders and we kind of didn’t have a great game,” CMH coach Danny Brozynski said. “When they fire on all cylinders, they can take a game from anyone in the state.”
Middleton hit .333 in the third set and wasn’t far off that mark in the fourth (.324), when neither team would budge an inch. Finally, the Crusaders gained some breathing room to force a Cardinal timeout at 19-17, when Coello continued his stretching exercises.
The Cardinals drew even at 22-22, but a huge kill out of the middle from senior Roman Rothermel gave CMH the lead for good. After a hitting error and another Middleton timeout, Coello’s 17th and final kill doubled as the game-winner.
The Crusaders were set ablaze in the fourth set, hitting .379 and racking up 15 kills.
“He’s a fantastic player with a lot of heart,” Brozynski said of Coello. “He’s a great swinger, a great passer, great server. He does it all for this team and he’s grown tremendously this year.
“And that’s incredible from where he was last year.”
Senior Ben Goedheer added 11 kills for the Crusaders, while senior Ryan Brown distributed 22 assists and shared the team lead in digs (12) with Coello.
“Catholic Memorial is probably the most talented four-seed I’ve seen in this tournament in years, so we knew we had to bring it and these guys brought it,” Middleton coach Rob Kleinschmidt said. “We just didn’t quite get the score we wanted.”
Middleton junior outside Ambrose Engling led all players with 21 kills. Catholic Memorial advances to face a familiar foe — Marquette — in tonight’s semifinal.
The defending state champs faced off five times during the regular season with the Crusaders, to whom they lost their only two matches of the season. The Hilltoppers (35-2) cruised to a three-set sweep against eighth-seeded Franklin (20-6) in their quarterfinal match.
“It’s been a while since we played them and they’ve given us five massive matches this year,” Brozynski said. “Give them all the props in the world. But this team has battled hard this year and we’re happy with where we are right now, and we’ve got to keep on going. Job’s not finished.”
ARROWHEAD 3, UNION GROVE 1 ASHWAUBENON — After the going got tough, Bennet Adams got going.
The stellar senior outside hitter led all players with 19 kills, and Union Grove had no answer for Arrowhead after drawing even through two sets as the No. 2-seeded Warhawks advanced with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory in a WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal Thursday morning at the Resch Center.
“I just knew they didn’t really have an answer for me,” Adams said. “We tried to switch it up in the first two sets but I just told my setters after that I knew they couldn’t stop me and if you got me the ball, I’ll get a kill.”
That proved to be true, as Adams hit an outstanding .467 on the match, putting away 19 of his 30 attacks. The only real road block the Warhawks (33-9) ran into came at the end of the second set when the seventh-seeded Broncos (25-7) closed on a 6-0 run to even things up at a set apiece.
“We really put a stamp on the match that we were here to play and we weren’t going to be pushed around,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said.
Even during the opening set, Arrowhead looked a bit out of sorts as it toyed with spreading the love on offense and the Broncos kept it close until the closing stages. They’d do the Warhawks one better in the second, jumping out to an 11-5 lead, only for Arrowhead to answer and take its first lead of the game at 20-19 on an Adams kill. But out of a timeout, it was all Union Grove.
“We just got in a little rut where we weren’t able to side out,” Arrowhead coach Dennis Mechenich said. “We needed to make sure we were staying with our plan of attack and getting it to the outside and we didn’t really do that in that second set and they were able to run off quite a few points and took it to us.”
From there, it was essentially all Arrowhead.
The favorites took a 9-5 lead in the third, and after a block by senior outside Bennett Wentzel, the Warhawks held a 17-11 edge. An ace from junior setter Ezekiel Jalan (25 assists) finished off the third set.
“Our setters eventually started making some really good decisions and finding (Adams) and he just had an outstanding performance,” Mechenich said. “We’ve been very balanced all year but this morning we just kind of leaned on him because he could put the ball away from anywhere on the court.”
Adams continued to cook in the fourth, and his hitting efficiency kept rising in the process. He put away another set from senior Logan Bularz (27 assists), the only other player on Arrowhead’s roster with previous meaningful state experience, to make it 15-11.
“He did a great job getting the ball real high, being able to elevate over our block, and it wasn’t just being high. He really hit a lot of different spots on the floor, which made it tough for us to kind of figure out where he was going,” Anderson said.
Then junior outside Charlie Andorfer (13 kills) got going, with his kill making it 19-11. Wentzel (10 kills) also bombarded the Broncos, who were never able to threaten again.
Senior outside Ty Geschke, Union Grove’s top weapon, was largely shut down by the Arrowhead defense. The 6--foot-1 attacker was in the red for much of the match, ultimately finishing with 11 kills on a .041 hitting percentage.
“We just kind of focused on him and we knew that they had that one good middle, but they didn’t really have many other weapons, so just focus on him, getting at least two blocks up to slow him down, and that really helped us,” Adams said.
Adams also led the Warhawks with 17 digs. Wentzel and junior middle Ethan Hein finished with 1 1/2 blocks apiece, as Arrowhead will face sixth-seeded Appleton North (29-5) in tonight’s semifinal at 5 p.m. The Lightning upset third-seeded Wauwatosa East (30-8) in five sets in their quarterfinal bout.
“We lost our right side, (senior Carson Brunnbauer) in the second set, so we had to bring in a different right side, (junior) Ethan Dassow, and he has a huge match for us,” Mechenich said. “So we’re deep and we can battle with anyone. It’s just a matter of us minimizing our mistakes and playing with the confidence that we know we can play with.”