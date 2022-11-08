ASHWAUBENON — Mired in a mid-season slump after rising to No. 1 in the state rankings, Catholic Memorial never stopped believing it could live up to that top billing when it mattered most.
Stopped. A fitting word, as the Crusaders put a halt to anything Arrowhead tried to do offensively Saturday evening at the Resch Center.
In an all-Classic 8 Conference affair, CMH held the Warhawks to a minuscule .073 hitting percentage and pulled out a tight second set before cruising in the third for a 25-17, 25-23, 25-17 victory in the WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament championship.
It’s the fourth WIAA title and first since 2016 for the fourth-seeded Crusaders (33-10), who could start to feel it in the closing stages of the match. “I was extremely hyped because I know I was sitting in the stands when my brother won the state championship, and I’m wearing his number he was wearing junior year,” CMH junior outside Vinny Coello said. “I wanted to get one with his number.”
Dom Coello sported that No. 18 six years ago when CMH defeated Marquette for the gold ball. It was the top-seeded Hilltoppers who the Crusaders had to survive in five the previous night just to reach championship Saturday.
“We knew that we might have taken care of the one seed,” CMH senior libero Brady Oberfoell said. “We knew what we needed to do because we played Arrowhead three times, we were 2-1 on them and we knew how to beat them. It was a matter of executing our plan and I think we did a great job doing that.”
That would be an understatement.
In each set, the No. 4-seeded Crusaders opened up a sizable lead on the second-seeded Warhawks (3410), who were making their first appearance in the state final since 2001. In the opening game, junior outside Jack Basarich put away one of senior setter Tim Serb’s 11 assists to give CMH a 7-6 edge, and it wouldn’t relinquish the lead from there, leading by as many as nine before it was all said and done.
“These guys were in the right frame of mind coming into this match and Catholic Memorial took us out of everything we were trying to do,” Arrowhead coach Dennis Mechenich said. “We didn’t serve that well. We weren’t aggressive with our serves and they were able to side out at will.”
Arrowhead was coming off an emotional victory of its own, rallying to beat Appleton North in five sets in Friday night’s semifinal. The Warhawks had time to feel out the Lightning in that match and make just enough adjustments to come out on top. Such was not the case against the Crusaders.
“I just think we were pretty predictable tonight,” Arrowhead senior outside Bennet Adams said. “They kind of knew where we were going.”
Adams, who was sensational in Arrowhead’s first two victories at the Resch Center in which in posted a combined 43 kills, was held to just nine by a stingy CMH defense that finished with 36 digs and seven blocks.
“We were just always ready for their shots,” said do-it-all CMH senior Ryan Brown, who had 16 assists, nine digs and two blocks. “We focused in practice where they were going to hit no matter if it was outside or right side or middle, and our middle blockers stepped up big in getting to the pins this game. I think that was a big encouraging moment because we knew that we had the game if we had our blocks.”
But the vibe of the match could have changed drastically had the second set transpired differently.
CMH slowly inched ahead again, with Serb going on a four-point service run and a kill by Basarich making it 19-14. It was 22-19 when Arrowhead junior libero Nikko Javier went back to serve, and four points later, the Warhawks were suddenly in the lead.
“Nikko went on a serving run for us and we had a couple of chances,” Mechenich said. “But again, after they broke our serve then we just didn’t get aggressive enough on the next rotation. I thought if we would’ve got that set it would’ve been a different match.”
Leading 23-22, Javier couldn’t keep his run going. Then a double contact and an attack error by the Warhawks was all she wrote, and the Crusaders had an all-important two sets to none advantage.
“It was huge for us to get that second set and it really put a stamp on the game for us,” Brozynski said. “I think that’s why we were able to take the third one like that.”
The Warhawks scrapped and clawed over the first portion of the third set, but Coello buried one of his match-high 11 kills — he had 57 in all during his three-day stay in Green Bay — to put the Crusaders up for good at 10-9. They’d slowly break Arrowhead’s will as the final game of the match wore on. Senior middle Greg Bodus (2 1/2 blocks) and senior right side Ben Goedheer teamed up for a block to put an appropriate bow on CMH’s championship performance.
Arrowhead’s hitting percentage was triple zeros in the final set.
“Their block defense was just too much for us and we weren’t able to get good swings in and they took it to us,” Mechenich said.
Adams and Javier each had six digs. Senior setter Logan Bularz dished out 10 assists and junior middle Ethan Hein had 1 1/2 blocks. Only Adams and Bularz were key contributors for the Warhawks last season, while Adams was also a starter on their 2020 state-qualifying group.
“I started coaching here four years ago, so they were freshmen and they bought into the program philosophy and kind of embodied it,” Mechenich said. “They’ve set the table for these younger kids that are following behind them. We’re in a good spot. It’s just hard to say we’re done and I don’t get to coach these guys again and have them around every day.”
An emotional Oberfoell, the heart and soul of the Crusaders, led all players with 12 digs and looked content with carrying that first-place trophy around all night.
“Your senior year you want to win it all and you give it everything you’ve got, and when you realize that all of that hard work has paid off, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Oberfoell said. “And credit to my teammates. We played horrible in conference but we bounced back after that and I believe that even throughout that we stayed together as a team. Through our new coaching staff, I believe they really helped push us to be who we are today. It’s just surreal. It hasn’t sunk in yet. Just being on the court for the last point, it was a crazy feeling.”
All Brozynski did in his first season at the helm was help the Crusaders navigate those choppy waters and lead them to the promised land.
“I feel on top of the world with these guys,” Brozynski said. “It’s been a blessing to coach them all year. I think today was kind of the epitome of what we’ve been this entire season. We weren’t there in the middle of the season, but we knew what we would be at the end of the season. I’m so proud of them for what they accomplished today.”