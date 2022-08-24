WAUKESHA — As might have been expected from defending state champions, Catholic Memorial cruised past cross-town rival Waukesha West in girls tennis, but coaches and players from both teams said much was gained from the early-season match.
The Crusaders, who won the Division 2 state team title last season, blanked the Wolverines 7-0 on Tuesday in the opening Classic 8 Conference dual match.
“I think we came out and played well,” said Catholic Memorial coach Chris Benousky. “We’ve been working on some fundamental things, and what we asked the girls to do today was come in and take what we’ve been doing in practice and incorporate it. From that standpoint, we feel really pleased with the girls trying these things that are going to make them better tennis players.”
Crusaders junior Jessica Jacobson, who finished fourth last season at the state individual tournament, topped West senior Sarah Schwab, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Shannon Kutcher defeated Stella VanAndel, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; Rachel Borg stopped Olivia Kraft, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3; and Annabel Brayer defeated Molly Muren, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
“I played pretty well. I think I dictated the match,” Jacobson said. “I just want to get where I was last year, but then get better. Not only as a player, but as a person, as well, and keep improving myself.”
In the No. 1 singles slot, Schwab realizes she is going to draw the other team’s top player in a dual meet.
“Playing 1 singles, obviously the best spot you can, I have to accept the fact that there’s girls better than me,” Schwab said. “I went out there and played my best today, and I can’t be mad about that. I obviously want to get better throughout the season.”
“Playing such good players, and all these really good powerhouse schools, I’m going to do my best, and if I can walk off the court feeling good about myself, that’s a good match for me,” she said.
The Crusaders, bidding to reach the state teams finals for the fifth consecutive season, also swept all three doubles matches.
Senior Kallynn Sauer and sophomore Mary McCaffrey defeated Lilly Tinder and Emma Dillon, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Grace Dorow and Maggie Schmitzer beat Mia Schmidt and Caroline Treichel, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2; and Irene Multhauf and Jenna Ramthun topped Halie Jeffers and Haley Dillon, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
“As a team, I thought we played pretty good,” McCaffrey said. “We had a few mistakes in the beginning set, but I feel like we got our groove back in the second set.”
Sauer and McCaffrey are playing as a doubles team this season for the first time.
“We definitely can work it out,” Sauer said. “We started out a little slow today, and we had to find our own pace and use our own energy.”
Benousky likes the pairing of Sauer and McCaffrey so far this season.
“They’re still learning the chemistry,” he said. “You have some ups and downs early in the year until you finally kind of hit your stride, but Mary and Kallynn at No. 1 doubles, they have really good potential. When they’re in sync, they’re really tough.”
Waukesha West coach Jordan Snoble was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I’m happy with the way the majority of everyone on the team played. We were staying in rallies really well,” Snoble said. “We had nice, long consistent points — probably a little too long of points. I think they could have focused a little bit more on getting to the net or moving the opponents around a little bit more.”
“I am not a results-oriented coach, and I never will be,” Snoble said. “Because, it’s one thing to go out there and play the best tennis that you’ve ever played and still lose the match, but you’re continuing to get points, you’re continuing to go to deuces on games and everything like that. My biggest thing, is I’m looking for players who don’t just give up on themselves. I want them to feel like they have the confidence that they can be in these matches with these top opponents.”