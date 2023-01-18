WAUKESHA — The term “kill” has a unique meaning inside Catholic Memorial’s boys basketball program.
Jeremy McGlothlin, the Crusaders’ coach, defines “kill” as holding an opponent scoreless on three straight possessions.
On Tuesday night, with the Crusaders in a dogfight against mighty Nicolet, McGlothlin implored his team to come up with a kill.
Boy, did CMH listen. The Crusaders and Knights were deadlocked at 44 when CMH held Nicolet without a point for nine consecutive possessions. That remarkable defensive performance keyed a 15-0 Catholic Memorial run and helped the Crusaders pull away for a 63-49 non-conference win.
CMH, ranked No. 7 in Division 3 in the latest Wissports. net poll, notched its biggest win of the year and improved to 8-3. Nicolet, ranked No. 3 in Division 2, fell to 12-2.
“We call kills three stops in a row,” senior guard Braden McGlothlin said. “There was a timeout and coach said, ’We need some kills right now.’ So, as soon we got those, we knew we were in good shape.”
Senior guard Bennett McCormick had a terrific all-around game and led the Crusaders with 21 points. Senior forward Ben Goedheer added 13 points and eight rebounds, senior wing Kyle Kober had 10 points and senior post Jack Riley had 11 rebounds.
Nicolet standout sophomore Davion Hannah, who has several Division 1 offers, made 6-of-10 shots and led the Knights with 24 points. But the rest of the Knights shot a combined 10-of-38 (26.3%) as Nicolet struggled to solve the bevy of zone defenses CMH threw their way.
“All week, we knew to pack it in,” McCormick said of the game plan. “They’re extremely athletic, so we didn’t want to allow any straight line drives. Pack it in. That was the focus all week.”
The Crusaders were certainly focused during their pivotal second half run.
Nicolet, which trailed, 3426, at halftime, pulled even at 44 with 8:30 left. CMH, which used a 2-3 and a match-up zone much of the night, then switched to a 1-3-1 zone coming out of a timeout.
The move worked like a charm.
Nicolet went scoreless the next 7 minutes. The Knights missed nine straight shots during that stretch and had one turnover.
On the flip side, CMH scored on 7 of 11 possessions. And when the Crusaders’ run ended, they held a 59-44 lead with just 90 seconds left.
“Before the game, we talked about how (Nicolet) would go on runs in this game,” Jeremy McGlothlin said. “Teams are going to go on runs, but what does our run response look like.
“And I thought our guys were really dialed in. We got our hands on the basketball, we controlled the glass and we handled their pressure. I just thought we showed a lot of poise.”
Boy, did they ever. Senior Dylan Morawski started the fun with a pair of free throws, then Braden McGlothlin hit arguably the biggest shot of the night — a 23-foot 3-pointer from the left wing — to give CMH a 49-44 lead with 4:45 left.
McGlothlin, who did yeoman’s work handling the ball against the Knights’ attacking defense, struggled at times to get open shots. But when this one presented itself, he wasn’t turning it down.
“I knew right then and there that ball was going up,” said Braden McGlothlin, who finished with eight points. “My mindset all night was shoot when I’m open. I didn't have the greatest shooting night, but I knew right then and there I was going to step up.”
McGlothlin and the rest of the Crusaders continued to step up.
McCormick and McGlothlin both made a pair of free throws as the lead ballooned to 53-44 with 3:37 remaining. Then with the Crusaders trying to run clock, McCormick found himself all alone in the left corner. He hesitated briefly, then drained a 3-pointer to make it 56-44 with 2:25 remaining.
“I caught the ball and coach said, ‘Shoot it.’ And I wasn’t going to let him say it twice,” said McCormick, who’s committed to play football at Valparaiso. “Just really glad it went in.”
CMH pushed its lead to 17 at 63-46 following back-to-back late buckets by Goedheer — including a monster slam. And CMH showed that this could be its best team since the 2010 state title squad.
“We always talk about finishing in the last 4 minutes and we certainly did that,” Jeremy McGlothlin said. “And I think we showed we can play with some poise and finish games.”
CMH played awfully well from start to finish.
The Crusaders, who like playing an up-tempo style themselves, tried turning this into a half-court game against the ultra-athletic Knights. And when CMH had the pace to its liking, things went swimmingly.
McCormick had 11 first half points and Goedheer added eight as the Crusaders raced to a 34-26 lead.
CMH held the Knights to 9of-27 shooting in the first half, including 5-of-15 from 3-point land. The Crusaders also held a 21-12 rebounding edge in the first half and a 35-22 advantage for the game.
CMH had eight turnovers in its first 15 possessions and fell behind by as many as six points. But as the Crusaders began taking better care of the ball, they caught and passed a Nicolet team that struggled shooting all night.
CMH erupted on a 16-6 run late in the first half and turned an 18-18 tie into a 34-24 lead.
McCormick had five points during that stretch and the Knights managed just six points on 13 possessions.
“That’s the most athletic team we’ve seen,” McCormick said. “But once we got settled in, we did a pretty good job.”
The Knights used an 11-2 run to tie the game at 44 with 8:30 left. But that’s when the Crusaders amped up their defense, found a rhythm on offense and pulled away for a memorable win.
“We knew coming in that everyone had us as the underdog,” Braden McGlothlin said. “But we had trust and belief in our guys. The coaching staff did a great job and we knew we were going to come out of here with a ‘W.’ It’s pretty awesome.”