TOWN OF MERTON — In the first three periods of regulation Tuesday night, high scoring Tyler Dale of the red-hot Waukesha Wings hockey team was held in check by the gritty Arrowhead defense. The Warhawks held the second leading scorer in the state to zero points.
But big-time players seem to always deliver when the game is on the line. And that’s exactly what the Catholic Memorial senior did in overtime at the Mullett Ice Center.
Thanks to a great rally by the Warhawks in the third period, the game was deadlocked at the end of regulation at 2-2. Waukesha led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after two periods before Arrowhead battled back in the third stanza, eventually tying the game with 4:14 to play when senior Hunter Phippen picked up the puck in a scrum of players and found the back of the West net. Sophomore Owen Young collected the assist.
That goal forced overtime as both goalies, junior Dante Desidero of Waukesha and junior Devin Schutt turned in some outstanding saves in the final three minutes.
In the eight-minute overtime, Desidero saved three strong shots by AHS in a span of less than 90 seconds.
But with 2:29 left in the extra period, Dale took things into his own hands. And that spelled doom for the Warhawks.
Dale picked up a pass from junior Jonah Radomski in front of the net and buried a hard shot into the back of the Arrowhead net to win the game.
“All game long we struggled getting pucks into the scoring areas and finally we got one,” Dale said. “It was a hard game tonight. They played great against us. But I finally found one open in the slot and put it in. I saw Jonah going down the boards and I was coming down the slot. I called for the puck and got it in. This is a big conference win for us.”
That indeed it was. With the win, their 17th in the last 18 games, the Wings moved to 19-2-on the season. More important, they improved to 7-0-0 in Classic 8 Conference play, putting them in a clear league lead with 14 points. Arrowhead came into the game in second place with seven points.
Dale now has scored 45 goals this season and has added 37 assists.
As far as getting the victory in the best game of the season in the Classic 8, veteran Waukesha coach Raja Aylsworth said was he pleased with how is team played in the super competitive game.
“Arrowhead fought hard all night and they really came back in the third period with the two goals,” Aylsworth said. “We knew we’d have our work cut out for us tonight. But I thought the boys responded in overtime, created a turnover down low, we found the guy in the slot and Tyler finished the game with the winner. He’s done that for us all year.”
He also knew it was a big win for his team.
“Any time we come up to the Mullett it’s going to be a hard game,” the Wings coach added. “Any time we win up here I’ll take it.”
The win inched the Wings closer to winning its third conference championship in the 22-year history of the conference. Waukesha won titles in 2017 and 2018.
Waukesha led 1-0 after one period as West senior Josh Little picked up the puck in front of the Arrowhead net and scored with just 76 seconds remaining in the period. The Wings made it a 2-0 lead after two periods as CMH senior Charlie Jarvis scored a power play goal with just 27 seconds left in the power play. South junior Cade Kiehl had the assist.
But the scrappy Warhawks were not to be denied in front of one of their best crowds of the season.
Trailing 2-0 going into the final period, Arrowhead put it to the Wings as senior Mullett got the first score with 15:33 left to play. Senior Zach Wolverton and senior Joey Neubert assisted.
Arrowhead (13-6-1 overall and 3-2-1 in conference) then stunned Waukesha by tying the game with 4:14 left to play as Phippen scored.
AHS also came up big on defense with just over two minutes to play when they held the Wings scoreless on a power play with 2:18 left in the game.