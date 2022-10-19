WAUKESHA — In roughly a minute and a half, Willy De Nova turned the momentum and helped propel Waukesha South to the next stop on the tournament trail.
De Nova scored a pair of second-half goals to lift the fourth-seeded Blackshirts to a 4-1 victory over West Allis Central-Hale in a WIAA boys regional soccer match on a cold, windy Tuesday night.
“These are tough conditions,” South coach Billy Swartz said. “Both teams played hard. Obviously, the wind and the cold had a lot to do with it, but you’ve got to play the game.”
South (13-3-3) will host Saturday’s regional final against fifth-seeded Muskego, a 1-0 winner over No. 12-seed Milwaukee Reagan.
“We had to kill their momentum, because if we let them play their game, we’re going to lose,” De Nova said. “We had to keep going and score another one … a twogoal lead is the most dangerous lead you can have in soccer.”
Sophomore midfielder Esko Sharipov put the Blackshirts in front 1-0 with a goal in the 21st minute — the only score of the half.
Nine minutes into the second half, senior Ales Tompa scored to push the lead to 2-0.
Central-Hale, playing short-handed since the 28th minute due to a red card, pulled within 2-1 when Colin Koscinski punched the rebound on a penalty kick past goalkeeper Charlie Mroz in the 69th minute.
De Nova answered three minutes later, taking a kick ahead to score on a breakaway and make it 3-1.
“It was a through-ball from Alex Meza-Chavez, and I just rolled it lower left,” De Nova said.
On the next possession, De Nova bounced up quickly from a tackle on the right side and again sent the shot across lower left to put the Blackshirts in front 4-1 with just over six minutes remaining.
“I saw the ball keep going and got up pretty quick,” De Nova said. “I thought if I stay on the ground, I’m not going to get to the ball.”
West Allis senior goalkeeper Dario Vujic turned away several threats early, and was solid throughout despite constant pressure from South..
“Their goalie did a good job,” Swartz said. “He made some big saves early for it to be a 1-0 match at halftime. He kept them in it. Then, with the wind the second half, that was a big factor.
Mroz registered three saves for the Blackshirts, whose defense stymied Central-Hale throughout.
West Allis Hale-Central (4-12-1), which lost a second player to a red card with six minutes left, did not resemble a No. 13 seed.
“This is probably the best game we’ve played all year,” said Central-Hale assistant coach Ryan Zachow. “Our guys played great today. We have 19 seniors and they showed up.”
“You can’t take away anything from Waukesha South, they really played great,” Zachow said. “They play really well together.”