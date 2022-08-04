Here's everything I know about the world of sports. I thought you should know it too.
■ Did the Milwaukee Brewers do the right thing by trading away star reliever Josh Hader on Monday? Is it suicide for the Brewers playoff hopes? Hader has struggled recently in his closer role. Is Devin Williams ready to step into that spot? Here's the way I see it. I totally trust president of baseball operations David Stearns, who has done nothing but big things for the Brewers.
■ The greatest team player of all time, Bill Russell, passed away on Sunday. Russell, who won two national college championships at the University of San Francisco, won 11 NBA championships in his 13 years with the Boston Celtics, a record that will never be beaten. In 1966 he also became the first African-American to be named a head coach in any major sport when he coached the Celtics. Not to mention, he also did a lot off the court for civil rights. Wow! The NBA right now needs a lot more guys like Bill Russell, both on and off the court.
■ Hey Deshaun Watson! Let me clue you in. You dodged a major bullet on Monday morning. Get this. No more massages.
■ It’s way too early to figure out how many games the Green Bay Packers are going to win this season. But right now, I’m thinking 11-6. The first game of the season, at Minnesota, will tell us a lot. I’m thinking the Packers are going to lose that game. If they win it, the Packers could be for real.
■ So here’s a Brewers insight. As of Monday morning, Milwaukee had a three game lead over rival St. Louis in the National League Central Division with a 57-45 record. They have 60 games left, 34 at home. Of those 60, they play only 22 games with teams with winning records. It sure looks like the Brewers have a great shot at making the playoffs for a fifth straight season. Who would have thought that 10 years ago? I know the answer to that. Nobody!
■ Rather quietly, the Brewers offense is slowly getting better. Yelich, McCutchen, Renfroe, Wong and Urias are showing some definite signs of life. Renfroe might be the key to it all. The guy can hit and hit for power. Brosseau, hitting a team-best .295 in 95 at-bats, probably deserves more opportunities.
■ Going into Monday morning, Renfroe is hitting one home run every 13.4 times at bat, best on the team. Behind him are Adames at 15.7 and Tellez at 17.1. As for RBIs, Tellez is best with one run batted in every 5.2 times at bat. He’s followed by Adames at 5.6 and Renfroe 5.9. Food for thought I guess.
■ What faith do you have in that Packers star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari returns this season 100% healthy and is the same player he was before he got hurt? That’s a major concern of mine.
■ Yes, Lamar Jackson, quarterback of the always tough Baltimore Ravens is going to get his big money. He’s not going anywhere. The big question is when he gets all that cash.
■ With all the craziness going on in college football (and all sports) right now, will the once Big Ten soon become the Big 20? With the addition of USC and UCLA for the 2024 season., the league will have 16 teams if no more schools get added. I loved the old Rose Bowl matchups over the years that always seemed to feature Ohio State or Michigan playing either USC or UCLA on New Year’s Day on a bright, sunny afternoon.
■ I’ve brought this up before. Does Packers quarterback Jordan Love have any future at all with the Green Bay Packers? I see Aaron Rodgers playing at least two more years for sure, maybe three. If Rodgers stays healthy, I think Love will be moved before the start of next season. Is he any good? We’ll probably never know.
■ The controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series had its third tournament last weekend, playing at Donald Trump’s course in New Jersey. Washed-up Henrik Stenson was the winner. I find it hard to believe that Dustin Johnson, the best player with LIV, and one of the best players in the world, hasn’t won yet. I watched for a while on Friday. The camera work was terrible and the announcing was average at best. I’m not sure how long LIV will be around, maybe two years, three at the most. But the money is certainly crazy, attractive to some.
■ How embarrassing was the Kyler Murray-Arizona Cardinals fiasco last week that Murray had to study film for four hours a week as part of his $230 million contract extension? And then that section of the contract was eliminated a day later. How can that possibly happen?
■ What’s going on in Major League Baseball? Tell me I’m dreaming but I saw that the forever awful Baltimore Orioles had a winning record (50-49) as of Monday morning. And they play in the tough AL East Division. Go Orioles. But can they hang on to that success the final two months of the season?
■ One national publication that I used to be employed by is predicting it will be Green Bay and Buffalo playing in the Super Bowl this season. That same paper has the Packers winning the North Division at 11-6. Green Bay in the Super Bowl? Maybe the last two seasons but this year? Stay tuned.