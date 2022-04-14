There are hundreds and hundreds of questions out there in the world of sports. Here are just a a few of them. Maybe you know the answers.
Is newly crowned Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, just 25 and winner of four of his last six PGA Tour tournaments, the next young superstar in golf ?
What are the chances that Milwaukee Brewers starting pitchers Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta can come close to matching last year's outstanding performances and numbers?
Did anybody think one month ago that Tiger Woods would not only play in the Masters but make the cut and walk 18 holes four straight days on the hilly and very difficult walking course at Augusta National after almost losing his leg 14 months earlier?
Is there any doubt that the Green Bay Packers will pick a wide receiver with their first pick in the upcoming NFL draft? Or will they take a defensive lineman or outside linebacker?
Tell me this. Are we all getting a little sick of listening to LeBron James constantly offering his opinions on all kinds of subjects to the media who seems to have an infatuation with him?
Will Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who hit 36 and 44 home runs his first two seasons with the Brewers and then hit just 12 and nine the last two years, regain his power stroke this year? Or is that part of his game gone forever?
Can the Milwaukee Bucks regroup for the upcoming playoffs and win back-toback NBA championships? Doesn't Giannis make them a very tough team to beat in a seven game series?
After a long and grueling 82-game season, does the NBA really need those ridiculous play-in games to determine the eight-team playoff field in each conference? Why can't the top eight teams in each conference just makeup the playoff field, like it did for a long time?
With their final four games being at Buffalo, at home against Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams and at Tampa Bay, what are the chances that the Packers will record a fourth straight 13-win season?
How many of you Brewers fans worry that the offense is just not going to carry their load again this season?
I love the Masters golf tournament more than any other pro golf tournament in the world. But come on, why must they insist that the spectators and fans be called patrons?
Is there any chance that former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy survives another season with the Dallas Cowboys? Will it be two seasons and done?
Will the Los Angeles Dodgers dominant its way to another World Series championship?
Is this the year that Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz lives up to his potential and plays well or will he continue to be one of the most over-rated and inconsistent quarterbacks in the Big Ten and perhaps in all of major college football?
Does everybody agree with me that Ted Williams is the best baseball hitter of all-time and that Willie Mays is the best baseball player of all-time?
Is there any chance, not counting injury, that Jordan Love ever becomes the regular starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers?
Is Russell Westbrook the most talented and athletic player in history that no NBA franchise wants on their team?
Do you have some answers for me?