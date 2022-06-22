BROOKFIELD — Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
It may not have been the way Ellie Coraggio initially hoped to go. But as someone who has played sports their entire life, the Brookfield Central senior was willing to do just about anything it took to get them back.
On June 3, 2021, Coraggio tore her anterior cruciate ligament during soccer practice, not only ending her junior year, but putting the entirety of her senior year in jeopardy.
“It was kind of a freak accident,” Coraggio said. “We were doing a drill we do every day during practice. I planted my foot and turned the wrong way, so I went and got an MRI the next day and found out it was torn. I had surgery on June 23.”
Not only a contributor for the Lancers’ girls soccer team, Coraggio was a first team all-conference performer in girls basketball, helping BC finish with a 20-4 record. The 5-foot-11 forward was second on the team behind senior guard CJ Romero with 13.8 points per game and pulled down a team-best 5.3 rebounds on average.
“I loved getting to play with CJ and I got to play with some great people in previous years, but last year with COVID we took it as it could always be our last game,” Coraggio said. “You never know what’s going to happen. We could be shut down tomorrow or in a week. I think that really fueled our fire and really fueled my fire to play my best every game.”
Coraggio, a defender for the girls soccer team, already had her sophomore season wiped out by the coronavirus, then had to wait until May 4, 2021 to finally take the pitch again. One month later, on the eve of the Lancers’ regular-season finale against rival Brookfield East, sports were taken away from her again.
What awaited Coraggio was a physical and mental grind of a long, grueling rehab. Gone was her senior season of basketball, a difficult reality to grasp, but not long after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Coraggio would get some good news — sort of.
“I got cleared probably early March this year,” Coraggio said. “When I met with the surgeon they have something called a biodex. It measures your right and left quads and hamstrings. Where my right leg — the leg I hurt — was at the time of where I tested and met my surgeon, they didn’t want me to play a contact sport that involved a lot of cutting.”
That meant soccer was out of the question. Enter track and field.
“Track was a safe place for me,” Coraggio said. “I did everything I could do because I wanted to play a sport. It was really hard when I’ve played sports four years, even longer than that, and being told no, so I grateful she (my surgeon) told me yes and I was able to have that experience.”
Coraggio’s natural athletic ability and strong work ethic resulted in an excellent track campaign for the Lancers. She largely competed in the 4x400-meter relay, but also ran some open 200s, 400s and the 4x2.
“It ended up being whatever I need to do to help score points for the team, so I trusted my coaches with that, but the 4x4 was my main event,” Coraggio said.
It would turn out her coaches knew what they were doing. Coraggio, who ran the anchor leg in the 4x4 for Central, combined with sophomore Clare Marchant, senior Bella Schultz and sophomore Sydney Milton to quality for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse with a sectional-best time of 4 minutes, 2.90 seconds.
What awaited Coraggio at Roger Harring Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus was unlike anything she had experienced before.
“I’ve heard a lot about La Crosse from my other teammates and my coaches that have been there previously, but I didn’t know what it was like until I was there,” Coraggio said. “Being someone who has played sports all my life, I had never seen a crowd that big. The stands were completely full, pretty much 10,000 people in the stands, so it was super surreal.”
That probably didn’t help ease Coraggio’s nerves as she awaited the baton for the final leg of the 4x4 preliminaries on June 3 — the one-year anniversary of her ACL injury. But she helped the Lancers qualify for the finals with an overall fourth-place time of 4:00.79.
“I’m super nervous until I get the baton, and then once I have it I kind of lock in,” Coraggio said. “Maybe that’s a bad thing but it seems to work.
“I was grateful for my teammates and coaches and we had a warmup playlist we’d listen to. It had some Carrie Underwood. It helped calm us down and get us ready to race.”
While BC’s 4x4 was unable to improve on its prelims time, it bettered its finish thanks to a strong final 400 from Coraggio, taking third and finishing in 4:02.00.
Just as satisfying for Coraggio was passing Germantown’s anchor runner to win bronze.
“We were right behind Germantown when I got it, so that was kind of comforting because they had beaten us a few times prior, so passing their final runner and eventually getting to beat them was super exciting for all of us,” Coraggio said.
It wasn’t the form in which Coraggio expected to put the finishing touches on her high school athletic career, but she wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything.
“I think that was definitely a highlight of that experience, just being in La Crosse and getting to run there was super cool,” Coraggio said. “Especially since I still have a couple hard feeling from (Germantown in) basketball.”
Having turned her tassel on her graduation cap, Coraggio is looking forward to attending UW-Madison — and getting another crack at competing on the hardwood.
“Madison has a great club basketball program I intend on playing,” Coraggio said. “I wasn’t ready for my career to be over quite yet. I didn’t want to go out on that note.”