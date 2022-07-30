DockHounds drop pitchers duel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — A two-run first inning would put the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the lead for good, as the Lake Country DockHounds dropped a low-scoring affair on Friday night, 3-1.
Winnipeg struck for a pair of RBI singles off Lake Country starter Francisco Jimenez in the first inning, but Jimenez responded by not allowing another hit until the fourth inning. He would limit the Goldeyes to two runs across the first six innings, and it wouldn’t be until the eighth inning when they would score again on a sacrifice fly off reliever Skylar Janisse.
DockHounds designated hitter Gio Brusa would drive in the team’s lone run in the fifth inning when he roped an RBI single to left field to drive in second baseman Jordan Garr and make it a 2-1 game at that point.
Jimenez recorded a quality start in the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings of work. Janisse, making his DockHounds debut, allowed one run on three hits and one walke with one strikeout over two innings of work.
Garr had the best day at the plate for Lake Country, finishing 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.
The DockHounds were limited to just five hits in the loss — all singles — and drew six walks while striking out 16 times.
Center fielder Jake Snider was 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Snider moved into sole possession of the team lead in steals, as he has now swiped 14 bags this season.
The DockHounds will be back in action tonight as they try to prevent their losing streak from reaching three games. First pitch in Winnipeg is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the series finale set for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Lake Country will have an off day on Monday before beginning a nine-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts the Chicago Dogs at 6:35 p.m.