WAUKESHA — Waukesha West head coach Don LaValle knows what it takes to win championships in one of the most competitive conferences in the state, and he’s not all that far removed from doing so.
The Wolverines conquered the Classic 8 in 2019, then again in 2021. As NCAA Division I talent like David Skogman and Cam Palesse have walked out the door, LaValle has found a way to reload.
But it was deemed by so-called experts that the Wolverines wouldn’t be contending for a conference title after a seventh-place finish in the standings last season, as they were picked to wind up eighth once the dust settles on the 2022-23 campaign.
Challenge accepted. “The guys are playing with a little bit of a chip,” LaValle said. “It’s good to have that motivation. I think it solidifies these guys working for a common purpose. It’s that glue getting us to say, ‘Hey, let’s go out and be the best version of ourselves. We’re using that as our fuel right now.”
West opened the season by winning its first two games, including its conference opener on Friday against Oconomowoc — one of the seven teams picked to finish ahead of it in the preseason poll.
The Wolverines will have to be versatile considering their lack of size after losing a few bigs in the offseason that were expected to be in the mix. But there are many ways to be a successful basketball team.
“It has been a great start to the year,” LaValle said. “Our first five guys go anywhere from 5-10 to 6-3-ish. They’re all tough. They’re all multi-sport guys. They’re five really strong athletes. That’s how we’re going to have to play. It’ll be a little small ball, but our first two games we’ve had all these guys guarding different positions.”
It starts with West’s top returning scorer, senior Dominic Hill. The 6-foot-2 guard posted 14.9 points per game last season while shooting just a shade under 50% from the field.
“If I had to pick a guy who was going to be our primary offensive weapon, Dom is that guy — at least he has been the first two games and I think he will be in a lot of our games,” LaValle said. “I think we have four guys in our starting lineup who can get us 20 on any given night.
“He’s our best offensive player, our best scorer. He’s the guy we’re centering things around so far. But we have enough firepower offensively and defensively where we won’t be kind of a one-trick pony.”
And West wasn’t as reliant as it was in the past on iso ball when Palesse, now at Valparaiso, was running the show before graduating in 2021. That was despite the presence of 6-7 forward Cal Krohn, who graduated last spring after leading the Wolverines in scoring.
“We looked at it and asked, ‘How’s this going to work?’” LaValle said. “We don’t have a ton of height, but I’ve been really impressed with how we’ve found our identity.”
Along with Hill, the Wolverines return four players who were part of LaValle’s main rotation. That includes senior guard Jake Thomsen, and junior guards Carter LaValle and Carter Combs, all of whom averaged between 6 and 7 points per game a season ago.
“I can see us be one night where it’s going to be Jake Thomsen who leads us in scoring and then Carter LaValle another night and then Carter Combs another night,” coach LaValle said. “We have that potential.”
Joining the four guards in West’s starting lineup this season is senior forward Brady Foster.
“Having a guy like Brady Foster back is huge,” coach LaValle said. “He was injured last year. He brings us that toughness and lateral movement. That’ll be helping us on both ends of the floor.”
LaValle believes West’s rotation will range anywhere from eight to 10 players. Senior forward Charlie Jackson is another returning letter-winner who will see minutes off the bench. Newcomers to varsity like freshman guard Tyler Evenson and 6-6 sophomore forward Aiden Owusu-Asiedu should also contribute along with junior guard Cael Eide, a transfer from Pius.
“Aiden Owusu-Asiedu is up with us this year,” coach LaValle said. “He gives us little bit of height. He’s pretty raw. Eventually he’ll get there. He’s so coachable. Every day he’s out there he gets better.
“Charlie Jackson is a big kid who’s been hurt the last couple years, but he’s just a big body. He’s physical. He gives us a different way to play.
“Tyler Evenson is a freshman. He can shoot it, so he’s up on varsity. Cael Eide … he’s a nice addition for us. He definitely gives us some good minutes at backup point guard and gives us some toughness, some athleticism.
“We’ve got a couple other guys giving us minutes. We have to reinvent the way we play and guys have really responded.”
Athleticism will be the name of the game for West as it not only looks to prove the doubters wrong, but find itself in the mix once again near the top of the Classic 8.
“Our conference is so dang good. I love playing in it,” coach LaValle said. “It’s a tough conference but what I’m happy about is how we responded against Ocon in that first game. We did a really good job doing what we needed to do. It got me excited about the path that we’re on.”