PEWAUKEE — Freshman year for most basketball players tends to not be the most exciting season of their careers. Most freshmen will end up playing on the JV team for the majority of the season, and those who do end up on the varsity roster will usually not get much time off the bench. They might get a few minutes here and there to give the junior and senior starters a quick breather, but usually freshmen won’t have much of an impact on the team.
Anna and Amy Terrian however are not your usual freshmen.
The twin sisters have taken the Woodland Conference by storm in their first year with the Pewaukee girls basketball team, as they have quickly become key players on a Pirates squad that is 17-3 overall, 8-1 in conference play and sits a half game behind first-place Pius XI in the Woodland West as of Wednesday night.
“They bring a ton of basketball IQ. And as freshmen to have kids who are that young, yet that bright, that smart and who work that hard, it’s a great tone for the team as a whole,” Pewaukee head coach Jim Reuter said. “Really they’re freshmen in name only. Their maturity and their ability to make plays out there and work hard and be examples is fantastic for us.” Reuter added that it didn’t take long for him at all to realize the potential that the Terrians brought to Pewaukee.
“I invited them to a summer league game, and I’d say by halftime of that first summer league game it was pretty apparent that they belonged,” Reuter said. “They had an instant impact right away, and they play with a lot of confidence. And that confidence is earned through the hard work that they’ve put in and what they’ve shown in the past obviously.
”It’s great for us to have a jolt too. We lost a lot last year. We lost five of our top nine, and to be able to bring these two kids in right away is a huge break for us.”
The sisters wasted no time making an impact on the team, and very quickly it became apparent that the numbers on their jerseys weren’t the only way to tell Anna and Amy apart, as each sister brings a different strength in their style of play.
“Amy’s an incredible scorer. She can shoot from way beyond the 3-point line. She’s a deadly shooter for us and shoots with confidence,” Reuter said. “Anna has got a gritty mentality out there, great defensive player for us diving on the floor nonstop for us all the time. Both bring that awesome basketball IQ and leadership for us which is great.”
Reuter’s assessment of Amy Terrian’s offensive prowess is backed up by the numbers, Amy Terrian was the sixth-highest scorer among area teams as of Jan. 27 by averaging 16.9 points per game. But Amy’s offensive skill set is not her only strength according to Anna.
“Probably being a vocal leader and looking for that offensive side (are Amy’s biggest strengths),” Anna Terrian said. “She can play great defense, but her strength is offense for sure. But being that vocal leader on the court is also impressive only being a freshman.”
For Amy Terrian, having her sister out on the court with her every night is a big key to her success.
“It’s pretty unbelievable. She’s been there since Day 1, and just going out there with the teammates and having her by my side is something pretty special, and I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without her,” Amy Terrian said. “Sometimes we’re each other’s biggest critic, but it helps us on the court as well.”
Holding each other accountable is one of the big positives that Reuter sees out of the sisters, and he also can tell that the dynamic of having the twins on the court at the same time has paid off for the Pirates.
“They talk a lot to each other, and they’re not afraid to hold each other accountable at times too, and be encouraging to each other as well,” Reuter said. “They’ve got some mental thing going on too. I mean one can attack, the other one knows where to go to make that pass. It’s hard to do sometimes out there.”
That “mental thing” Reuter has observed is a phenomenon that the sisters have also picked up on.
“It is really nice because she knows where I am and I know where she is at moments in the game, so that’s pretty nice,” Anna Terrian said. “It’s fun playing with her. I love it. Sometimes my mom and dad are in the stands and they’re like, ‘How did you see that pass?’ We just see each other (in a way) that other people don’t see.”
“Oh for sure. We share the same DNA, so we know where each other are,” Amy Terrian said. ”We sometimes don’t have to look at each other, but we know where we are.”
As the calendar winds down and tournament season quickly approaches, both sisters have the mentality of taking things one game at a time, but they also are motivated to help get their teammates to the state championship game.
“I think our biggest thing is our seniors were there two years ago and they got (championships),” Anna Terrian said. “So each practice we go out thinking ‘Hey, let’s give it back to our seniors,’ knowing that they got (championships) two years ago, so each practice motivates us to get back there.”