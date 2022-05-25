BROOKFIELD — Jon Vogt won’t pop in a tape of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team.
He won’t channel his inner-Tony Robbins looking for a motivational speech.
And he won’t be giving any talks centered on David vs. Goliath.
Vogt — the boys tennis coach at Brookfield Central — knows the remarkable challenge that awaits his Lancers. Instead of wasting words on the subject, though, Central hopes its actions do all the necessary talking.
Brookfield East, the WIAA Division 1 defending state champions, had all of its players advance through the Brookfield Central Subsectional Tuesday. The Lancers also had a big day and advanced players in six of seven flights.
That means heading to Thursday’s Brookfield Central Sectional, the No. 1 ranked Spartans hold a slim lead 24-22 lead over the Lancers. And while East will be a prohibitive favorite to reach the state team tournament for the 11th time since 2006, Central will certainly have something to say about it. “It will be an uphill battle,” Vogt said. “But when we made the team state tournament in 2016, the odds were against us.
“Things are going to have to go our way in a lot of spots because East is really good. But I told the guys afterwards that anything’s possible.”
With just seven teams in the subsectional, East received first round byes at all seven flights. Then the Spartans rolled in all of their semifinal matches.
“The goal today was to get everybody through,” said East coach Linda Lied, who’s in her 15th season. “We talk about getting through ‘clean’, and we met our goal very successfully.”
Sophomore Oscar Corwin — East’s No. 1 singles player who reached the Round of 16 at state last year — received a first round bye. Corwin will next play Waukesha South’s Ryan Roob in the semifinals.
Junior Sam Klein received a bye at No. 2 singles, then rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Waukesha South’s Owen Johnston. Senior Arthur Dickson earned a bye, then toppled Muskego’s Rowan Gray, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. And at No. 4 singles, senior Aaysh Singh defeated Muskego’s Colton Oliva, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals after receiving a first round bye.
In doubles play, East seniors Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen received a bye to the semifinals. The Spartans’ No. 2 team of Michael Francken and Owen Kendler and their No. 3 duo of Grant Meyers and Ben Plichta both received byes, then rolled in their semifinal matches.
“This is exactly what I hoped for,” Lied said. “We’re in a great spot.”
Central is in an awfully good spot itself.
Sophomore No. 1 singles player Surya Arvind won his first-round match, 6-0, 6-0, over Dominic Gregg of West Allis Hale. Sophomore Aaditya Tiwari, who plays No. 2 singles, cruised to a pair of straight set wins. And No. 3 Gabe Weitzer earned a bye, then rolled past Nathan Rabago of Waukesha South, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles play, Central’s top tandem of seniors James Mirsberger and Sriram Arvind cruised past a West Allis Hale duo, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2, Sridhar Thiru and Mahit Rajesh lost just one game in their two matches. And at No. 3, Preston Tran and Pavan Yilayavilli received a bye, then posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Waukesha South’s Carsen Rajnicek and Will McCoy.
The Lancers’ only hiccup came at No. 4 singles, where Central’s player came down with COVID. Vogt had to use a substitute, and that player lost his second round match.
“We’re in good shape overall getting six of seven flights through,” Vogt said. “But let’s be honest, everybody’s chasing Brookfield East this year. They’re just outstanding.” East defeated Central in a dual meet, 6-1, earlier this year. And at the Greater Metro Conference tournament, the Spartans finished first and the Lancers were third.
Still, both teams know that anything is possible when nerves and stakes are at a high.
“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we have a chance on Thursday,” Vogt said. “That’s really fun and now we’ll see what happens.”
Added Lied: “Central has a really nice, young singles lineup. They have a lot of talent over there, so there’s no doubt they’re dangerous. But this is one of the best teams we’ve had since I’ve been here. And we definitely expect to go back to state.”