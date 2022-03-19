MADISON — Pewaukee’s outrageously-efficient offense carried it to another state title.
The Pirates shot 60% from the field and 53.6% from long distance, pulling away in the second half for a 67-48 victory over La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Senior guard Ashton Janowski and his brother, sophomore guard Nick Janowski, each scored 19 points and 6 of 10 shooting, while junior wing Milan Momcilovic added 17 points and seven rebounds for top-seeded Pewaukee (27-3), who won its second consecutive gold ball.
The Pirates led 30-25 at halftime but soon the lead would enter double digits for good, with Ashton Janowski hitting a 3-pointer in transition to make it 38-27 and complete a quick 8-0 run with 15 minutes, 34 seconds remaining. It grew as high as 22 when Nick Janowski hit Momcilovic with a lob at the 3:42 mark, giving Pewaukee a 64-42 advantage.
The Pirates came one triple shy of tying the state record across all divisions, making 15 of their 28 attempts from beyond the arc. Devon Fielding had 17 points to lead the Riverhawks.
