MENOMONEE FALLS — It was a rare, warm beautiful spring day in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, a day that the late hall of fame Phoenix boys track coach Ron Burling would have said was perfect for a meet.
And the result turned almost absolutely perfect for the Phoenix, as they won six events and held off a furious rally by Greater Metro Conference rival Brookfield East for the championship in their own eight-team Ron Burling Invitational.
“It was a good win, the kids really deserved it,” said Falls coach Bobby Regent-Smith of the Phoenix second major meet win of the season. “It’s been a process this year. A lot of learning. We’ve got a lot of young kids making big strides and we’ve got some good older guys who are helping them out.”
Falls edged East, which won the Greater Metro Conference relay meet last week, 155-151, for the title while Wisconsin Lutheran was a distant third with 119. West Bend East was fifth (59) and West Bend West was sixth (46).
The Burling Invite has been run 13 times since 2008, with East winning it nine times and Falls claiming it the other four times. The Phoenix last won it in 2019.
They were led by sophomore Nathan Taylor, who won both the 110-meter high hurdles (15.73 seconds) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.42). He was also part of the runner-up meet-ending 4x400 relay team that included Quinten Piefer, Caden Smith and Stephen Esterle (3:32.44) that clinched the meet title.
Falls needed to finish that well in that relay, because East’s 4x400 team of Tyler Tranchita, Bennett Kinney, Brad Heller and Christian Martinez put pressure on the Phoenix by winning the race in 3:30.2.
“It’s very important to perform well in our meet,” Taylor said, “and we were 100% in favor of this kind of weather (laughs). This has been a fun year. I’m doing way better than I did last season. It’s helped that I’m focusing primarily on track.”
Other wins for Falls included the 4x800 relay team of Jesse Mitchell, Brendan Bonenberger, Joseph Tocco and Anderson Stroh (9:34.9); Adam Beck in the discus (143-10), Elijah Elm in the high jump (5-8) and Evan Redding in the long jump (22-9). Esterle turned in a state-level 400 time of 49.75 only to be edged out by Lutheran’s Daniel Fasasi (49.69).
Redding, a key player on the Phoenix state-qualifying basketball team this past winter as well as an all-state receiver for the football team, came out for track for the first time his senior year and promptly turned himself into one of Wisconsin’s top long jumpers as well as a key sprinter on Falls’ relay teams.
He said he is having a good time. “The (track) coaches were trying to get me to come out and initially I said ‘Nah’,” Redding said. “Then I said ‘Why not’ and we’ve able to make it work. I got to that Brookfield East (Spartan Invite) last month (the first outdoor meet of the year) and my coach said just try to hit 20 (feet) in the long jump and then I went out and hit 22.
“I’ve been having a good time ever since. I love my teammates. They’re a little goofy and now they’re starting to come out of their shells (laughs).”
Redding will be a preferred walk-on for the Minnesota football team next fall.
Regent-Smith also praised the efforts of freshmen Kaydin Cloyd and Aiden Nodolf, who helped the 4x200 relay take third.
“This is a great meet with a great name (Burling) and it’s always nice to win it,” he said.
As for East, Spartan coach Jason Kasmarick thought today’s effort was a good final tune-up for the GMC outdoor on May 17.
“We didn’t put too much pressure on the kids today,” he said. “We told the kids going into it that we’re not making a big stretch to try to win today but that we want them to be competitive in every event they’re in.”
And the Spartans did that. Martinez, as the anchor of that winning 4x400 relay, exemplified that attitude, holding off Falls’ state-level anchor runner Esterle for the victory with a grueling effort.
“I felt like (crap),” he said, “but I’ve found out that whenever that happens to me I really tend to dig down and give it my all. I always envision someone is right behind me (in those situations).”
The same quartet, in different order, had earlier won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.83. Other wins for the Spartans included Brady Frey in the shot put (48-2) and Kinney in the triple jump (43-1/2). East, which had trailed Falls widely throughout the meet, rallied to make it close with efforts like those in the triple jump, where the Spartans went one, three and four.
Martinez was also helpful in the long jump, taking second to Redding with an effort of 21-3.
“Christian is a big, strong kid and he showed really good form at the end of that race (the 4x400),” Kasmarick said.