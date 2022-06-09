WAUKESHA — Brookfield East and Catholic Memorial are looking to repeat. Brookfield Academy is looking for revenge. And while Menomonee Falls is the new kid on the block, it features one of the best doubles lineups in the state.
There will be lots of local flavor at the WIAA State Boys Team Tennis Tournament from Nielsen Stadium in Madison, with the Spartans and Phoenix beginning play in the Division 1 quarterfinals Friday evening, and the Crusaders and Blue Knights gunning for a rematch of last year’s D2 final on Saturday.
Team state has become an old hat for three of the four Waukesha County programs. Such is not the case for seventh-seeded Menomonee Falls (14-3), who will make its debut as a team in Madison against No. 2 Middleton (18-2).
“The significance of our appearance really puts Falls on the map in terms of a tennis program,” Falls coach Matt Andreshak said. “Since 2016, Menomonee Falls has had 13 individual state qualifiers in singles and doubles. However, never has Falls had such a strong opportunity to get to team state until this year.
“Mission accomplished.”
The way in which the senior-heavy Phoenix punched their ticket to team state wasn’t short on drama.
Andreshak knew at the beginning of the season that Falls would have a legitimate shot at ending its team state drought. That came to fruition at the Cedarburg Sectional, when the Phoenix and Nicolet were deadlocked for first with 38 points after the conclusion of play. But Menomonee Falls was awarded first place, as the tiebreaker came down to number of sectional champions.
Falls had three — all of which came in doubles.
“Our road to state was led on the backs of our strong doubles play with No. 1 doubles being led by the senior/freshman brother duo of Conner and CJ Kryscio, who teamed up to make a run into the individual state tournament for a top-8 finish at last weekend’s WIAA individual state tournament,” Andreshak said. “Falls won all three flights of doubles at sectional play as well with No. 2 doubles seniors Owen Tautges and Henry Pomroy, and No. 3 doubles seniors Matthew Diestelhorst and Westley Curtiss both taking first place along with our No. 1 doubles.”
For as strong as Falls is at doubles, its quarterfinals opponent will counteract that with one of the top singles lineups in the state.
“We look to make it close and win some of those doubles matches, and hope we can get an upset in singles to continue our run,” Andreshak said.
For top-seeded Brookfield East, anything less than a state title this weekend will be a disappointment.
The Spartans won it all in 2021, only dropping one match between their three duals and finishing the year undefeated. From that team, East returned seven of its 10 varsity members and has compiled a 23-3 ledger this season. It will square off against No. 8 Notre Dame (17-6) in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
“This is one of the best teams we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said East coach Linda Lied, who also led the Spartans to gold in 2014 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
The team is led in singles by sophomore Oscar Corwin, who took over No. 1 duties and lost just one match leading up to individual state, where he finished sixth.
“I think we’ve shown we’re just as good as last year,” Corwin said. “We’ve beaten all the top teams again, and I think we have what it takes to do it again.”
Junior Sam Klein, who battled back from a back injury, was slotted into No. 2 singles by Lied after serving as the Spartans’ No. 1 as a sophomore. Klein also lost just once in the lead-up to individual state, where he fell in the second round.
“I think we’re just as good as last year and now get a chance to go and prove it,” Klein said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
In doubles, East’s No. 1 pairing of seniors Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen were disappointed not to repeat as state champions last weekend after going unbeaten in the regular season. But the duo bounced back to finish third after losing in the semifinals. Also back from last season for the Spartans are senior Arthur Dickson at three singles, and seniors Michael Francken and Owen Kendler at two doubles. Francken and Kendler also medaled last week in Madison, finishing sixth.
With a win Friday, East would face either No. 4 Marquette (15-3) or No. 5 Madison West (16-9) in the semifinals. The Spartans swept the Hilltoppers 7-0 in last year’s team state final. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Neenah (17-2) takes on No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial (16-6).
There could be two repeat area champions crowned Saturday, but Catholic Memorial would likely have to trump the team it defeated in last year’s Division 2 final to bring that to fruition.
Regardless, it’s likely a D2 champion will hail from Waukesha County, with top-seeded Brookfield Academy and No. 2 CMH on a collision course for Saturday afternoon’s championship dual.
The Crusaders (9-7), who took third place in the loaded Classic 8 Conference, feature just two seniors on their varsity roster. Their top showing at individual state last week came at No. 1 doubles, as junior Trent Adamson and sophomore Nate Carson finished sixth. Their No. 2 doubles team of junior Tim Serb and sophomore Caden Visner reached the second round, as did sophomore Hayden Latus and senior Matthew Ramthun in singles competition.
CMH will face third-seeded Aquinas (14-3) in the semifinal round, while the Blue Knights (14-4) take on No. 4 St. Mary’s Catholic (13-0). The Crusaders swept Aquinas in the state semifinals last June before defeating Brookfield Academy 4-3.
“If we’re able to play with the right mindset and compete at the level we’ve been playing at late in the season, we feel we can be really competitive on Saturday,” CMH coach Chris Benyousky said. “Our focus is solely on our semifinal match against Aquinas. They have a solid squad over there, so we expect nothing less than a good battle.”
BA had an outstanding showing at Nielsen Stadium last week, culminating in a pair of medalists. Freshman Rohan Singh, who serves as the Blue Knights’ No. 2 singles player, was unseeded but made a run to the semifinals and ultimately finished fourth.
“The freshman that clinched a team state berth for our team ... is on the top of his game,” BA coach Michael Rajchel said.
Sophomore Adrian Yin, BA’s No. 1 singles player, reached the second round, as did junior Michael Boucher, who dropped just one match prior to state.
“Even with Adrian’s third-place finish at sectionals, the confidence is high as Adrian has beaten both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the (individual) tournament this season,” Rajchel said.
“Michael is the first ever No. 3 singles player to qualify for the tournament from Brookfield Academy. Michael uses a unique game style that can hit you with pace but also can grind out a match if needed.”
The Blue Knights, who already own victories over CMH (5-2) and Aquinas (7-0) this season, also boast plenty of talent in their doubles lineup.
Senior Pranav Gogineni and sophomore Vibhu Guda finished runner-up last Saturday, while sophomore Peyton Zeiler and freshman Sanjit Madireddi, BA’s No. 2 doubles pairing, also qualified for individual state. Rajchel noted Zeiler and Madireddi play above their age, as the two lost just twice in the regular season.
“Vibhu Guda has stepped up to the challenge of attempting to fill in as a partner to Pranav Gogineni, who won the doubles title a year ago,” Rajchel said. “The pair only lost two matches in D2 this year (before individual state), both to USM.”
Should Catholic Memorial and Brookfield Academy meet in Saturday’s final, it would be the third meeting at state between the D2 powers in the last four years, as BA eliminated CMH in the semifinals in 2019 before falling to Notre Dame.
“It’s pretty special to be able to play at team state,” Benyousky said. “We’re going to do our best to represent the Classic 8 Conference and the East Troy Sectional well. We’ve had a couple good weeks of practice, and our guys are excited for Saturday. The season and level of competition has prepared us well.”