NEW BERLIN — Grace Fan’s aggressive racing style, positive mindset and competitive spirit made quite a splash.
Fan, a senior, won two individual events and was a member of two winning relays as the New Berlin Eisenhower girls swimming and diving team defeated New Berlin West 121-45 in a Woodland Conference dual meet between fierce but friendly cross-town rivals at West on Wednesday evening.
It was the second conference dual victory of the season for Eisenhower, which improved to 2-3 in the league standings.
The Lions, who finished 14th at the prestigious WIAA Division 2 state meet last year, showcased their depth by capturing 11 of 12 events in the spirited competition.
Fan won the 50-meter freestyle in a time of 26.57 seconds and the 100 freestyle (58.15) to help lead Eisenhower.
Fan demonstrated her mental toughness and versatility by swimming the the opening leg of the winning 200 medley relay (also consisting of senior Liya Adams, senior Sarah Schroeder and senior Bella Jones) and the anchor leg of the first-place 400 freestyle relay (also comprised of junior Ryann Nutt, junior Anna Bartels and Adams).
“Our team has worked super hard and continues to put so much effort into the pool with each competition,” said Fan, who swam the second leg of the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay, finished 12th in the 500 freestyle and was the third leg of the 14th place 400 freestyle relay at state last year. “Regardless of what type of drill or test we’re working on, everyone puts their best into it during practice and that approach has carried over into every meet. In addition to that, as a group we are always cheering one another on and it’s really helped create a great team spirit.
“As a senior, I’ve been trying to maintain a positive attitude and want to do my best to make this year the most memorable one of my career. It’s just been fun and exciting preparing each day for the biggest meets on the horizon.”
Nutt followed with individual victories in the 100 butterfly (1:01.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.74) for the Lions.
Other individuals claiming victories were: Schroeder, 100 backstroke (1:13.78); Bartels, 500 freestyle (6:03.34); junior Prisha Chawla, 200 individual medley, (3:00.18) and sophomore Emily Wagner, 1-meter diving (207.45 points).
Eisenhower’s other victory came in the 200 freestyle relay (including Chawla, junior Lindiwe Kounga, freshman Caroline Berther, sophomore Madelyn Sheldon).
Eisenhower head coach Alyssa Bauer was pleased with her team’s ability to race hard and maintain its focus throughout the battle.
“Tonight went great and we took another positive step forward with the effort,” said Bauer, in her 11th season at the helm (noting her squad’s first-place finish at the recent Woodland Conference Relays). “In terms of numbers, we’re bigger than West (with four seniors and 24 swimmers overall) so our main focus was primarily on racing hard and improving on our times so it was great to accomplish that goal.
“After tasting the experience of state last season, the girls are really hungry to make it back again. They’re just a great, hard-working group and a pleasure to coach.”
Junior Lena Rawson won the 200 freestyle (2:23.33) and swam the second leg of the second-place 200 medley relay (also made up of sophomore Caitlyn Koch, sophomore Autumn Peltek and freshman Ann Doyle) to pace steadily improving West, which remains on a quest for its first conference dual victory of the season.
Despite being West’s small numbers this season, energetic first-year coach Alyssa Vollkommer was encouraged by her young team’s positive approach, determination and steady progression in the Senior Night effort.
“Even though we’re a smaller team, we continue to make steady progress with each meet and are more than holding our own,” said Vollkommer, who served as an assistant coach at Eisenhower last year and enjoyed the experience of seeing her former team. “It was a great experience for the girls to go up against a team like Eisenhower and will only help as we move forward. We continued to drop times throughout the lineup so we truly feel the best is yet to come.”