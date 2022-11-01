WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The sleeping giant that is Muskego’s girls cross country program was awoken.
And there would be no giant-slaying on this day. Of the six races conducted on Ridges Golf Course Saturday afternoon, five were claimed by one of the top two-ranked teams in their respective divisions according to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association polls.
The No. 4-ranked Warriors were the outlier, and were they ever, totaling a minuscule 45 points to win their third Division 1 team title in five years during the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids.
They were the only team awaiting the final results in front of the small scoreboard, as they were a foregone conclusion. And yet Muskego’s cross country crew and its supporters were ecstatic when it became official, almost in shock of what they had just accomplished.
“We couldn’t believe how well they followed directions and trusted in the process the entire season and they were in such a mentally good spot — visually, physically, everything,” Muskego co-head coach Katrina Beeck said. “We knew exactly what we can do. They were mentally prepared when they went into this race. They’re together.”
More than doubling that total with 110 points was runner-up Slinger, who entered as the topranked D1 program. Not only that, but three Warriors achieved podium status — freshman Ella Anschutz, and seniors Sarah Martens and Noelle Junig.
“They definitely put team ahead of individual goals,” Muskego cohead coach CJ Michaud said. “Those first three girls, they were running to make sure that we put our team first positioning, not taking extra chances, running smart in some places, aggressive in others instead of just going big and it was beautifully executed. They did exactly what we asked them to do. It was awesome.”
Junig proved to be the X-factor one week after she sat out sectionals. She was near the front for much of the race, ultimately settling for a 10th-place time of 19 minutes, 7.7 seconds.
“I’m just happy I could run today because I’m actually going through some injuries over the past couple weeks,” Junig said. “It’s just a really awesome experience to be here.”
At the two-mile mark, Junig was in sixth. Four runners would surpass her the rest of the way, but two of them were Anschutz and Martens.
“That was OK with me,” Junig said.
Junig was part of that 2019 championship team that went back-to-back under former head stiffest competition after finishing third a year ago, while the glasses-donning Eisenhower distance specialist was runner-up only to now-graduated Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Benton/ Cuba City. Then it was time to make her move.
“I think on that last hill,” Wehrman said of when she tried separating herself from Gremban.
And separate herself she did. Ten seconds would elapse between the time Werhman and Gremban completed the race, as the Ike sophomore helped the Lions finish 11th as a team.
“It feels good,” Werhman said. “I don’t have a really strong finish so I started picking it up the last 800 and from there I just gained on (Gremban).”
Gremban’s time of 18:24.6 was a mere tenth of a second faster than Wehrman’s second-place time from a year ago. Wehrman said she didn’t expect to be matched stride for stride by the Northland Pines junior for much of the course.
“I just made sure I was focusing on my performance and thinking about the end result,” Wehrman said.
And certainly, there was motivation after coming so close to bursting onto the high school scene as a state champion. Now she’s the first to win it all from the area since University Lake School’s Molly Seidel (2008-11), and first in Division 2 since 2008 (Catholic Memorial’s Morgan Sickels).
“I think mentally I knew that I could do it and I just had that in the back of my mind,” Werhman said.
Eisenhower finished with 242 points, as junior Denamarie Gonzalez and senior Lexi Loomer finished with identical times of 21:15.6 to finish 74th and 75th. Xavier claimed the Division 2 team title with 81 points after finishing seventh last fall at Ridges and won’t graduate any of its topsix runners. After Wehrman, Brookfield Academy sophomore Rose Erlinder was the next-best finisher among D2 participants from the area (30th, 20:21.0).
In Division 3, University Lake School/Trinity Academy senior Kate Buerger finished 20th overall at 20:20.6. While Muskego stole the show at Division 1, there were several other impressive performances among Waukesha County runners.
Kettle Moraine sophomore Ella Lephardt just missed out on podium status, finishing 11th (19:09.4). Mukwonago senior Eva Koos followed in 12th (19:18.7) for her best showing among her four state appearances, Pewaukee sophomore Leah Moe took 17th (19:23.7), and Waukesha West senior Myra Stray and Brookfield East freshman Isabelle Yttre each cracked the top 30, finishing 25th (19:34.1) and 30th (19:46.6), respectively.
Oconomowoc managed a 14thplace finish with 359 points. The Raccoons were led by junior Maddie Heidvogel (69th, 20:31.6) and won’t graduate any runners from this year’s team.