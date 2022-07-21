For many people, summer can be a time to just kick back and relax. A time to maybe take a vacation to someplace they’ve never been to before. And for students in particular, it’s a much-welcomed break from school.
Arrowhead grad Mitchell Mesenbrink was one of those students who took advantage of the time before college started up to visit a foreign destination, as he recently took a trip to Mexico. And upon his return, he even brought back with him a souvenir.
However this wasn’t just any old trip. It was all business for Mesenbrink.
Continuing what has been nothing short of a dominant year for him, Mesenbrink helped Team USA sweep the men’s freestyle wrestling events at the U20 Pan American Championships on July 10 by taking home the gold medal at the 70-kg event.
“It was definitely a good experience. It was cool to witness another culture. I’ve never been outside of the United States, so it was really cool, but it also made me love America that much more,” Mesnebrink said. “I think the coolest thing was that I had ‘USA’ on my chest and my family name on my back I think was really cool. It was fun to be able to represent the United States before the world championships in August and get some international competition under my belt before I step out on the world stage.
“Like I said, just being able to represent (the name) Mesenbrink was so cool.”
Mesenbrink finished first in decisive fashion, as he defeated Ecuador’s Jhon Zambrano Encalada 12-2, and beat Mexico’s Cesar Escarnilla Menchaca and Argentina’s William Oyola with identical 10-0 scores to reach the podium.
“When the ref blew the whistle (before the championship match), it was just like, ‘Game time,’ and I sprung at the guy,” Mesenbrink said. “It was a really quick match — I think it was quicker than all of my other matches. He was from Argentina, he was pretty good, but I took him out.
“But the coolest part was being able to run around the mat with the flag. It was cool because my family got to watch it at home. That’s something that wrestling families and wrestlers realize is really sweet is being able to run around a mat at the international level with the USA flag wrapped around your shoulders and running around the mat is really, really cool.”
This has been just the latest stop on what has been a whirlwind year for Mesenbrink. After claiming the WIAA Division 1 state title at 152 pounds to start the year, he has since gone on to win at the 70-kg event at the U.S. freestyle national championship in April at Las Vegas, and the U.S. freestyle world team trials in Geneva, Ohio in June. And now after winning gold at the Pan-Am games, Mesenbrink will be heading to Sofia, Bulgaria, next month for the world championships.
And yet even with each increasing level of success he has had this year, Mesenbrink still remains humble and grateful.
“It’s kind of funny to go from a state title to winning a national championship, and then qualifying ... (at) the world team trials, and then I get to go to the Pan American championships in Mexico, and then I get to go to Bulgaria. I mean, it’s just crazy,” he said. “I’m very, very grateful for the opportunity and for all the people that have helped me out ... and my family obviously, they’ve done everything for me. And my friends and my partners at (Askren Wrestling Academy) and just all of them are helping me out, and I’m very grateful for that. I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t be able to win any of the things that I’m winning without them.”
For Arrowhead wrestling coach Jeremy Miller, while it’s great for him to see Mesenbrink succeed on the national and international level, it’s also not too surprising to him based on the dedication to the sport he has witnessed from Mesenbrink.
“It’s exciting to have someone come out of the program and continue to see success outside of it. That’s always the goal — both academically and athletically — to see our athletes succeed. Mitch is on (an upward) trajectory, and it’s fun to watch him,” Miller said. “Mitch is driven. He’s somebody that he just finds a way to work all the time. Honestly, you’re not going to find someone that works harder and he has a constant motor. He’s been quite an athlete.
“He’s really grown to love the sport. You can really see that and he’s very passionate about it.”
That passion makes a lot of sense when taking into account that wrestling runs deep in the Mesenbrink family. Mitchell’s father, John, is a former Waukesha West and Arrowhead wrestling coach who not only had a successful collegiate career in wrestling, but was also inducted into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.
And John Mesenbrink couldn’t be prouder of what his son has accomplished.
“It was amazing. Mitchell started out when he was 5 years old, and then he grows up watching NCAA athletes and Olympic and world champions and things like that. It’s a dream of his and a goal, and to see it come to fruition in terms of representing the U.S. in international competition (is amazing),” John Mesenbrink said. “Just a great experience for him. Seeing him wearing USA on the singlet with the flag after he won, it was just quite an experience.
“Thinking back to when he was 5 years old wrestling, it’s been a long road but time goes quick.”
Mitchell Mesenbrink continues to show that hard work and dogged determination that Miller has seen, as he is on the move a lot recently, training and preparing for the world championships before having to turn his attention this fall to his freshman year at Cal Baptist University in Riverside, California, where he will wrestl collegiately.
But even in the midst of all the travel and prep and training, Mesenbrink still remains in awe of what he is getting the opportunity to do in the sport he loves.
“I’m really, really happy that I get to compete at these things, because since I was little I looked up to all the international people wearing USA and their names on the back of their singlet, and now I get to do that,” he said. “It’s literally like I’m dreaming while I’m awake.
“It’s crazy.”