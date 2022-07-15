OCONOMOWOC — Jake Fisher became aware at an early age that basketball excellence runs in his family.
But the 2022 Oconomowoc High School graduate never knew how deep until shortly before he represented that family, his school and his community in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 30 in Wisconsin Dells.
He discovered that he was following in the footsteps of his parents, Andy and Angela Fisher, who were state All-Stars before becoming standouts at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where they met.
“It was funny not knowing that both of my parents got to participate in this event, too, when they were seniors,” Jake said. “They just told me like two days before I had to leave for the Dells. But now knowing that both of my parents got to be part of it is pretty special, and knowing I got to kinda carry that tradition in my family is cool and something I can say for the rest of my life.
“Obviously they had great careers at both of their high schools and got to play at the next level, and for me to be doing the same and accomplishing the same is very cool, but also a feeling that hasn’t hit me in that sorta way. Overall, this is just another thing that I now share with my family and something we can talk about and bond over going forward.”
The honor of Fisher's All-Star selection and appearance was not lost on him. He shared team-high scoring honors with 15 points for the Division-1 Red team.
“This was the perfect way to end a high school career,” he said. “You get to compete with Wisconsin’s best basketball players and get to know them and build relationships with people from all around the state. The whole point of the game was to raise money for the MACC Fund that goes towards childhood cancer research, and I was blessed to raise $1,400 and help in that way.”
Fisher embraced his time in the Dells.
“Our schedule for the three days being there was we practiced twice a day and scrimmaged other teams and just had fun that way,” he said. “We went out to eat with our team and we got to go on a jet boat ride and go to the waterparks.
“Of course, the last day we got to play the game that we had all been waiting for, and it was so fun just to get back to playing basketball. Overall, I’m blessed to have been a part of this special event and something I will never forget.”
Fisher experienced something his parents did not during his college recruiting process.
The development of the NCAA transfer portal has opened doors for college programs to pursue athletes with previous experience at other colleges, and many coaching staffs have elected to shift their recruiting focus there rather than toward high school prospects.
Beyond that, college athletes have been given the opportunity to be compensated by the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) initiative, which has transformed recruiting into something resembling professional sports free agency.
Navigating this new territory was an angst-filled experience for Jake, who was determined to find a Division-I opportunity.
“My recruitment my senior year and junior year was very stressful to say the least,” he said. “The transfer portal is where any college player nowadays can enter it and transfer to another school. Since so many good Division-I and -II players want to move schools, now every college coach is looking to offer those experienced and good players that have been in college already, rather than offering high school players.
“That affected me tremendously because they wouldn’t look at players like me as much, and personally knowing you are good enough and have worked so hard for that is very hard to comprehend.”
The NIL came into play as well. “Since college players can have NIL deals now, it also affects everything, too, because they can make money with a company that they partner with and now they have money to transfer easily or stay with that scholarship,” Fisher said. “Now any college kid can get an NIL deal. I took a couple visits during the season and all of them ended with the head coach saying, ‘You’re the type of kid that we would have offered last year,’ and knowing that in the moment killed me and will always have an effect on me.
“With that, I had lots of choices for college basketball with a couple Division-Ii scholarships opportunities and a couple Division-I walk-on opportunities. After lots of conversations with my coaches and family, we all thought that taking the walk-on opportunity at Western Illinois is the best for me.”
What led Fisher to accept the offer from Western Illinois coach Rob Jeter, who previously coached at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and served under Bo Ryan at the University of Wisconsin?
“Only for a couple reasons, and that is to do what I do best and that is work hard and earn it, and because I fell in love with everything there and I could see myself there and most likely playing there,” Fisher said. “I’m happy and blessed to have ended up there, and I always believe everything happens for a reason, so I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity that I have.”