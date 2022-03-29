WAUKESHA — It’s easy to look on paper and see the Catholic Memorial softball team has nine back from last year’s WIAA Division 2 state championship team. CMH coach Brian Johnson isn’t about reliving the past.
“Although we have nine returning players from that team, this year’s team is different with different leaders, chemistry and culture,” Johnson said. “They want to remember and learn from the past, but they are solely focused on this season.”
Softball can be dominated by a pitcher and CMH had one of the best last year in Abby Smith. Smith was a first-team all-state, all-district and all-conference player. The pitching pipeline keeps coming through the CMH hallways as sophomore Taylor Cain has worked hard to make sure the team doesn’t skip a beat.
“Many of our players have worked extremely hard in the offseason, none more so than sophomore Taylor Cain,” Johnson said. “In 2021, Cain pitched in 10 of our games and quietly went 6-1 in the circle, and was able to absorb a great deal of mental part of the game from Smith.”
Cain was a starter at third base last year and batted .317, including three hits in the state championship game. Johnson said she is physically stronger and hopes those hitting numbers are better this season.
There will be five seniors behind Cain that will play integral roles. Senior Cassie Smith returns after being named first team all-conference and a second team all-state pick. The Truman State recruit will play shortstop in college, but the Crusaders will have her back behind the dish at catcher. She led the state in hits (60) while batting .513 with 15 doubles, 11 triples and two homers last year.
Senior Claire Wright is back in center field, while senior Felicity Smart will play left. Wright was at her best in the postseason last year — batting .474 in the six playoff games. Smart made several spectacular catches in the outfield. Senior outfielder Gabby Casey made honorable mention all-conference last year, while senior Hailey Hart is vying for an outfield spot.
“We are fortunate to have a strong senior class of five young women who are all great students, leaders and role models,” Johnson said. “They have accepted the challenge to mentor our largest freshman class ever (six freshmen on our lone varsity team).”
There’s a couple of holes in the field that Johnson has to replace. With Cain pitching, Johnson will ask junior Amelia Menheer to move from first base to third.
“This is a risky move as Menheer played flawless at first base last year, including a significant defensive play in the state championship game,” Johnson said. “While hitting for average most of the season, Menheer had key hits in many of our playoff games.”
Junior Clare Gundrum or freshman Alexis Kwiatkowski will fill the spot at first base. Gundrum can also play catcher to give Cassie Smith a break. Sophomore Ella Johnson played every game at second last year, but will make the switch to shortstop this year. Freshmen Janelle Philippi or Hallie Kolz will battle for the starting spot at second base. Unfortunately, freshman Sydney Pendowski was also going to battle for that spot but tore her ACL during the basketball season.
“Our strength will be in our belief that the best team doesn’t always win; it’s the team that plays the best together that is the most successful,” Johnson said. “We have a strong culture and a team-first mindset.
“Our pitching will be solid and we are a good hitting team. Our team speed is better than it historically has been. We have a larger roster than ever which gives us flexibility to pinch run and do other things. We expect to compete hard in every game and believe we will be in the top half of the standings.”