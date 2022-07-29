For all intents and purposes, football is back.
Wait a second. Football is back? Well, it is at the professional level. As of Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams had reported to training camp. That includes Nicolas Cage … errr ... Aaron Rodgers waltzing up to Lambeau Field as if he was Cameron Poe from the movie “Con Air.” If that doesn’t guarantee a third straight MVP award is on the horizon for the Green Bay quarterback, I don’t know what does — although signing Julio Jones would’ve likely helped.
We’ve also got media days going on this week for the Big Ten Conference. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting where former area prep standouts like safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego), tight end Cole Dakovich (Catholic Memorial) and offensive lineman Trey Wedig (Kettle Moraine) wind up on the Wisconsin depth chart, and if wide receiver Chimere Dike (Waukesha North) can solidify his role as the top pass-catching option. Perhaps running back Julius Davis (Menomonee Falls) and safety Owen Arnett (Arrowhead) can carve out some playing time as well this season. Of course, there are dozens of other Waukesha County products across the country looking to make a name for themselves at the college level this fall.
The first day of practice for high school football teams around the state is next Tuesday, believe it or not. Pewaukee and Catholic Memorial have titles to defend, Muskego and Lake Country Lutheran hope a return to dominance is in the cards, and several other programs are knocking on the door.
Isn’t it odd to already be looking ahead to football? It’s not something I was nearly ready to do at this time last year. The Milwaukee Bucks were fresh off winning their first NBA title in half a century, the spring prep season lasted into early July, condensing my summer, and finally, I was diverting my full attention to the Milwaukee Brewers, who were comfortably ahead in the NL Central standings.
In other words, 2021 was progressing pretty darn nicely for Wisconsin sports fans like myself despite it having a slightly different feel because of COVID-19. Heck, 2022 hasn’t been all that bad, either, even though the Bucks failed to defend their title (they very well may have with Khris Middleton in the fold) and the Packers were also unceremoniously bounced in the NFC divisional round last January.
Oh, and there’s also the Brewers, who oh by the way just took three of four against the Colorado Rockies and once again sit atop the division.
Let me stop right there. Why is it that I’m giving the Brew Crew the short end of the stick?
As time has gone by, my love for baseball has never wavered. I never hesitate to throw a random weekday afternoon game on the tube, whether to watch every pitch intently, have it serve as background noise or perhaps keep up on some of the players that have contributed to my 8-6 fantasy baseball record.
Here’s the problem — it’s almost never the Brewers.
That problem stems from a few years ago when I officially cut the cord. I had gone back and forth between YouTube TV and Spectrum TV, and looking to save some cash, officially decided my cable days were in the past.
But that was fine. FOX Sports Wisconsin was an option on pretty much every streaming service, so I could still watch the Brewers and, if I really wanted to, splurge for a wider array of sports channels than the basic package offered.
Except now, those days are gone. FOX Sports Wisconsin was dropped by every streaming service when the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement. Then it was rebranded as Bally Sports Wisconsin in the spring of 2021, but the same issue remained — whether you had YouTube TV, Hulu TV or Sling TV, there was no BS Wisconsin. Fitting, because it’s very much some “B.S.”
That’s not to mention any time the Brewers are on national television, the game is blacked out. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a commissioner that despises the sport they oversee more than Rob Manfred. In other words, the only time I’m watching the Crew is if I’m at American Family Field (that’s still gross to say) or at a local establishment showing the game.
Those are just the logistical problems with watching Milwaukee’s professional baseball team. Once you actually have a chance to see the Brewers in action? That’s an entirely different issue.
That’s going to come off as sounding spoiled, especially considering the recent run the franchise has been on. The 2018 season was pretty magical, with Christian Yelich winning National League MVP honors and Milwaukee coming one win shy of reaching the World Series for the first time in 36 years. Four years later, the Brewers could very well be on the verge of their fifth consecutive playoff appearance, and we aren’t far removed from their 26-year postseason drought.
As I mentioned before, Milwaukee finds itself in first place once again as we approach August. But the lead is slim over the St. Louis Cardinals, and the record not as impressive through roughly 100 games. Disappointing, considering how weak the NL Central is as a whole, as the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds are all in rebuild mode.
Not only that, but the product on the field hasn’t exactly been aesthetically pleasing. The pitching, while still strong overall, isn’t where it was a season ago. But that’s far from the main issue. As of Tuesday evening, the top batting average on the roster belonged to Andrew McCutchen .. at a whopping .255. The fact that it’s a well-past-his-prime McCutchen leading the Brewers in hitting is enough of a red flag. The number itself is an even deeper shade of red.
Of course, this isn’t the 1980s where batting average was the end-all, be-all in determining a player’s value. And whether you want to blame the new-age way that it’s taught, the new baseball or the shift, hitting in general is down across the league.
But what about other batting statistics? Well, the Brewers are fourth in the league in home runs. But while I, like most people, love the long ball, not if it comes at the expense of striking out. Milwaukee is also fourth in that category. It’s the same all-or-nothing approach that has prevented this team from getting over the hump in October, and it’s getting old.
In short, it’s been a frustrating brand of baseball to watch — when I actually get the chance to do so. Perhaps more than ever that’s why I’m ready for football season and it’s not even August. I have the feeling I’m not alone. Saturday night I attended my first Brewers game of the year, a day usually reserved for a full house at the ballpark. While I was happy to bring home a win, the announced attendance was just a shade over 31,000, and I can assure you that’s how many butts were in the seats.
Perhaps another time I could outline my thoughts on how to solve all the above concerns. But they aren’t all easy fixes, and there are only so many hours in a day.
But at least football is back.