For Pioneers coaches, the impact is large and long-lasting

WAUKESHA — When you ask someone involved in girls or women’s sports about the impact that Title IX has had over its 50 years of existence, you’re likely to hear words like important, historic or monumental when describing it. For Carroll University women’s soccer coach Susie Foster, it’s almost indescribable.
“I think from my personal perspective it’s hard to capture in words the impact that it’s had both on me personally and then I think collectively,” Foster said. “As I think about Title IX, it’s synonymous with opportunity and equality. I think it can be felt in so many areas, and when I think back to when I was an athlete, when I was getting recruited, I remember my mom telling me, ‘I never played sports. I never had a chance to do the things that you’re doing.’ “Now being a collegiate coach and constantly recruiting young women, a lot of the moms that sit in my office now did the same things that I did and had the opportunity to play and participate and compete in youth sports, high school or collegiately, and I think that just speaks volumes about the impact that it’s had and the opportunities that it’s provided for experiences that come from those moments that wouldn’t otherwise have been had.”
Much like with Foster, Pioneers volleyball head coach Becca Saal also grew up hearing her mother talk about how she didn’t have the same opportunities to play growing up that Saal had available.
“I grew up listening to my mom tell me these stories about how she could only participate in cheerleading in high school, and then once she was in college then she actually had the opportunity to participate in sports,” Saal said. “So just having the opportunity there for you I think is really important for athletes and for female athletes.
“Also I think all of us athletes, even as a coach, growing up that’s part of your identity is being an athlete and being in sports and being able to hang out with other athletes I think is very important. So those opportunities in female sports are just ways that you can connect with other people.”
Saal added that for her personally, being able to participate in sports and spending time around other girls interested in sports was very important to her growing up.
“I never fit in and talked about clothes and makeup and stuff, but I had four older brothers and so I did a lot of sports,” Saal said. “It was just easier when you had other people there who were like-minded as you and wanted to play sports and be physical and do things like that.”
One thing that can be agreed on by both Saal and Foster is that Title IX has created a plethora of opportunities for girls and women across the country. And women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Schultz echoed that sentiment.
“I mean, being a college women’s basketball coach it’s obviously impacted my career. With the passage of Title IX 50 years ago, that started the process of creating more opportunities for young athletes,” Schultz said. “I just read, on the Women’s Sports Foundation they had a big article on the 50-year anniversary, and since Title IX has been implemented, there’s been 3 million more additional high school opportunities for girls in sports.
“So just even starting at that level and creating opportunities, and then once you have more opportunities for high school sports, more female student athletes, now our participation for sports in women’s college athletics has increased significantly since the passage of Title IX.
“So I think with that passage, first you have to be able to create opportunities to draw the interest, and now you see more females participating in sports and having those opportunities that, before Title IX, maybe they were just club sports ... it was just very sparse in terms of the opportunities. So Title IX has had a significant impact over these last 50 years.”
But the impact of Title IX is not found just in the ability for women to play sports. It’s also providing opportunities for women in their futures off the field.
“Yeah 100% (playing sports opens opportunities). I’m just a big believer in sports is life lessons — it’s preparing you for the game of life,” Schultz said. “Within sports, whether these athletes continue to go on in the field of sports or something else, they become leaders. They’ve learned discipline, they've learned confidence, they’ve learned how to set goals.
“And so I think just females in general, just those opportunities even as they hang up their shoes and they stop playing the game, they have been able to build these life skills throughout the years that is going to help them be successful in years to come.”
Saal agreed with that idea, adding that being able to play sports can really help women prepare for the challenges that life can throw at them.
“In sports we learn lessons. We learn that it’s hard. Playing sports isn’t easy. The people who practice the most and work the hardest are usually the ones who get in and get to play and get those opportunities to be successful,” she said. “I think that’s the same way in life. Life’s hard, it’s not going to be easy. You’re going to find some opportunities where you have to focus and perform so you can be successful and climb the ladder if it’s a job or something like that. So yeah I think there’s a lot of things we can get out of sports and these opportunities that can help us later on in life.”
There’s little doubt among them that many major strides have been made over the past 50 years with women being able to play sports, but just because these strides have been made, doesn’t mean there isn’t more work yet to be done.
“Strong women in the business and the athletic world is really pushing the envelope and getting us more equity,” Carroll softball coach Amy Gradecki said. “You think of women’s soccer and even women’s softball — the viewership is so good now and you think about the College World Series and women’s soccer just got equal pay to the men, and you know all of those things are huge strides, but there’s still more to do I think.
“When you do look at the smaller venues, the high schools the small colleges, there’s still a discrepancy even to this day. And there’s various reasons for that but I think the growth has been awesome but we’re not done. That’s what I think.”