OCONOMOWOC — It’s on to the Land O’ Lakes baseball semifinals for four teams from Waukesha County.
Playing postseason tournament games last Saturday and Sunday, Oconomowoc, Monches, Brookfield Bulldogs and Sussex will take part in the three-game semi-finals this Saturday at Monches.
Monches will play Oconomowoc in the 10 a.m. opener and the second game at 12:30p.m. will feature longtime rivals Sussex and the Brookfield Bulldogs. The two winners will then play for the championship at 3 p.m.
The same day the first Land O’ Lakes women’s softball finals will also be played at Monches. At 8 a.m. Oconomowoc will play Sussex and at 10 a.m. Merton and Monches will battle. Lake Mills will then play at noon against the lowest-seeded winning team and Milton will play at 2 p.m. against the highest winning seeded tram. The championship game will start at 4 p.m.
Oconomowoc wins two
The Oconomowoc Five O’s grabbed a spot in the semifinals for the first time in a long time as they won two games last weekend.
The Five O’s downed the Milwaukee Beavers on Saturday, 83. They trailed 2-0 after two innings. Max Huseboe was the winning pitcher.
Jack Anderson led the winners with three hits and two RBIs and Karson Rupnow had two hits and two runs batted in. Sean Meyer chipped in with three hits for the Five O’s and Austin Meunier had two hits.
On Sunday Oconomowoc punched its ticket to the semis by scoring a narrow 5-4 win over West Bend. The Five O’s won despite making four errors.
Michael Zordani was the winning pitcher and Huseboe earned the save. Gavin Hinckley took the loss for West Bend.
Meunier had three hits to lead the winners and Meyer and Ryan Campbell had two hits each and Rupnow had two RBIs.
Matt Miller had three hits for West Bend and Caleb Horvath drove in a pair of runs.
Monches advances
Monches whipped Dousman on Saturday, 11-1. The Frogs had just four hits as Jonathan Dominguez was the winning pitcher and Sean Dooley took the loss.
Dan Ranieri had a monster game for the Irish, finishing with five RBIs and two hits, one being a home run. Matt Schubert had three RBIs and a homer and Mitch Dubnicka had two hits and two runs batted in.
Nick Brazelton had the the lone RBI for Dousman.
On Sunday Monches rallied past the Brookfield Blue Sox, 63. Brookfield led 3-2 after five innings.
Andy Smith picked up the win in relief and Schubert earned the save. Parker Thompson was the losing pitcher.
Brady Williams had three RBIs for the winners and Ranieri had two hits.
Reyshawn Sprewer led the Blue Sox with two hits.
Sussex moves on
Defending champion Sussex stopped Racine on Saturday, 13-4. Gavin Gawronski was the winning pitcher Cobey Alderden led the Cardinals with two hits and four RBIs and also homered. Brayden Gorecki also homered, had two hits and drove in three runs.
Chris Barnes added three hits to that total and JJ Vargas had two hits and two runs batted in.
On Sunday Sussex defeated Rome, 9-2. The Cardinals led 4-0 after three innings.
Lucas Keller was the winning pitcher. He allowed seven hits, struck out seven and had no walks.
Trevor Wesline had four hits and two RBIs for the winners. Alderden and Gorecki added two hits each to that total and Vargas homered.
Bulldogs move on
The Brookfield Bulldogs whipped Genesee on Saturday, 9-1. Sam Ott was the winning pitcher and James Smith took the loss.
Brady Burrill and Jonah Wronski had three hits apiece for the winners and Parker Sniatynski had two RBIs.
The Bulldogs got some late game heroics to defeat Waterford in 11 innings on Sunday, 4-3.
TJ Roberts delivered a pinch-hit two-run single to tie the game at 3-3 in the seventh and Burrill then got the walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th.
Blue Sox stop Kenosha
Cal Dobbe was the winning pitcher for the Blue Sox as they upset Kenosha, 14-9. The winners had 17 hits.
Harrison Phillips led the winners with two hits and six RBIs. Gabe Zielinski had four hits and to RBIs and Adam Hill had three hits. Azhar Kahn, Caden Crowley and Sprewer had two hits each.
Pewaukee falls
Pewaukee lost to Waterford, 5-3. The Muskies led 3-0 after three innings.
Carl Renz was the losing pitcher.
Vince Zipperer had three hits, including a homer for Pewaukee and Payton Frehner also homered.
Rome tops Falls
Menomonee Falls fell to Rome, 6-4. Tyler Danko was the losing pitcher.
Donnie Meurer and Alex Sutherland led the Falls with two hits apiece.
West Bend wins
West Bend downed the Milwaukee Heavy Hitters on Saturday, 5-2. Matt Parrent pitched a big game for the winners, tossing a threehitter while striking out seven.
Parrent also had two hits and two RBIs for the Spirits and also homered. Cole Aguirre added two hits for the winners and Caleb Horvath had two RBIs.