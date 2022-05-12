NEW BERLIN — There was chirping.
Boy, was there chirping. Instead of engaging in verbal warfare, though, New Berlin Eisenhower’s baseball team let their bats, arms and gloves do the talking. And the Lions made quite a statement.
Eisenhower toppled crosstown rival New Berlin West for a second straight day, 8-6, at Mike Neufeldt Field Wednesday afternoon. The Lions won their fourth straight game, improved to 15-7 overall and 7-3 in the Woodland West Conference.
West, on the other hand, lost its sixth straight conference game and fell to 9-9 overall and 4-6 in the league.
Afterwards, the Lions reveled in the fact they had defeated their arch enemy twice in a 24-hour span.
“I don’t think I’d rather beat anybody other than those guys,” said winning pitcher Adison Tevz. “From the time you’re a little kid, you dream about beating the cross-town rival. Tempers were flaring. It was pretty intense. Best sweep of my life.”
Lions catcher Kayden Berenz, who belted his first varsity home run and drove in a pair of runs, held a broom up high afterwards.
“It’s everything. Every sport. It’s what you play for here at Ike,” Berenz said of beating West. “They came in talking smack saying, ‘We weren’t going to hit ‘em. We weren’t going to beat ‘em’ But we got a big win (Tuesday) and a big win (Wednesday). Big wins! It means the world. Means the world.”
Eisenhower was picked to finish in sixth place in the seven-team Woodland West when the year began. Considering the Lions were hit hard by graduation and went just 9-17 overall in 2021, such a forecast was understandable.
Ike has been one of the surprise teams in the area, though. And now, with the postseason seeds coming next week, the Lions could be a team no one wants to play.
“The only guys that thought we’d be able to do this are these guys right here in the dugout,” said Lions manager Nicholas Wycklendt, whose team has just four seniors. “We have a young team … so no one expected much from us. But nobody gets to see how hard these guys work in the offseason except for us coaches and we knew we had a pretty good team. I thought we’d be sneaky good.”
There was nothing sneaky about this win.
The Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead and knocked West starter Tyler Hewitt out before the second inning was over. Berenz and center fielder Charlie Cefalu both drove in two runs, while designated hitter Aidan Lindner went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs.
And Tevz struck out six in 5 2/3 innings and picked up the win. The only hiccup for Tevz and the Lions came when West struck for five runs in the fourth and narrowed the gap to 7-5.
At that point, the chatter from the Vikings’ dugout — much of it aimed at Tevz — was extremely boisterous. But Tevz worked out of trouble and West was muted from there.
“During the fourth inning, they were really chirping,” Tevz said. “I definitely heard that and it just makes me get going. Usually my stamina drops down a little bit, but that raised it and made me go harder.”
The Lions went hard from the start, grabbing a 2-0 first inning lead when Cefalu drew a one-out, bases loaded walk to score right fielder Jack Bretzmann. Berenz followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Lindner and gave Eisenhower a 2-0 edge.
Eisenhower erupted for five runs in the second and knocked Hewitt out of the game. Hewitt got the first two Lions out, but Ike’s next seven hitters all reached base.
Shortstop Connor Loomans and Bretzmann started the fun with hits, then Lindner reached on an error by West shortstop Jackson Heuer. First baseman Austin Drayna walked to bring home Loomans, then Cefalu singled to left to score Bretzmann and make it 4-0.
Berenz reached on another Heuer error that brought home both Lindner and Drayna. Then Heuer’s third error of the inning — this one with Tevz batting — brought home Cefalu and made it 7-0.
“We can only control what we control,” Wycklendt said. “And I always tell the guys at the plate if the other team is going to make mistakes, we need to be able to capitalize on it. And today we did that in the second inning.”
The Vikings sent 10 batters to the plate, though, in the fourth inning and struck for five runs. West had four hits, three walks and pulled within 7-5.
Left fielder Jedd Czysz had a two-run single in the inning, while designated hitter Rocco Conrad and right fielder Miles Rewolinski had RBIs and another run scored after a balk.
In the bottom of the frame, though, Berenz quieted the Vikings, crushing a long home run to left as the Lions took an 8-5 lead.
“It was about chest high and I just turned on it,” said Berenz, whose home run came on a fastball. “Honestly, I thought it was a routine fly ball and it just kept carrying. I wasn’t expecting it to go out, but I’m really happy it did.”
West, which dropped a 5-3 decision to Ike the night before, pulled within 8-6 in the top of the seventh and had the tying runs on. But Cefalu came in from center field and recorded the save for the second straight day.
“This is a special team man,” Berenz said. “We’re underdogs, but we embrace it. We love having the underdog mentality and this group has got a lot of fight in ‘em and it’s a great team to be around.”
Wycklendt agreed. “We’re peaking at the right time,” he said. “We play together as a team. We’re focused and I’m excited to see what we do down the stretch.”