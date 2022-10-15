State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha

Catholic Memorial quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel rushes the ball as he attempts to evade Franklin players.

 Kenny Yoo

The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round.

Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.

Three more area teams received playoff berths in Division 1, as No. 3 Hamilton and No. 2 Mukwonago will play at home against No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir and NO. 7 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audobon Tech, respectively. Brookfield East received a seven-seed, and will be on the road to face No. 2 Neenah.

Waukesha West was the only other area school to reach the Division 2 playoffs, earning a four-seed to secure a home game against No. 5 Monona Grove.

In Division 3, defending state champion Pewaukee received a No. 4 seed and will play host to No. 5 Plymouth. No. 4 New Berlin West will also play at home against No. 5 Greendale, while No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower will be on the road for a tough matchup against No. 2 Port Washington.

Brookfield Academy and Lake Country Lutheran round out the county's playoff contenders in Division 5, as the No. 6 Blue Knights will be on the road to play No. 3 University School of Milwaukee while the No. 5 Lightning will travel to face No. 4 Oostburg.

