WAUKESHA — The conditions still weren’t quite summer- like, but they were good enough for Rory Fox to look in top form.
Catholic Memorial’s bats followed suit, and a team with plenty of talent is starting to heat up with the weather.
Fox dazzled on the mound, and the Crusaders put up a five-spot in the top of the first, pouring it on late and running their winning streak to five games with a 14-2 Classic 8 Conference victory over Waukesha West Friday night.
“You always feel good when you’ve got Rory Fox on the mound,” CMH coach Sean Smith said. “He’d probably tell you he didn’t have his best stuff, but he was pretty electric.”
It sure looked like the senior hurler had his Agame working against the Wolverines, only allowing two unearned runs in the home half of the first. After that, Fox retired seven straight and didn’t allow a hit over the next four frames.
Sitting high 80s throughout his outing, he’d finish with 10 strikeouts to go with one walk and two hits allowed in five innings of work.
“It was a good night to pitch,” Fox said. “(Felt) a little looser. Just trust my stuff. Usually in the cold it’s harder to trust your stuff and just relax. Both on the mound and in the batter’s box with warm weather it’s easier to relax and trust what you’ve got.”
With the temperature in the high 50s at first pitch, it might as well have been beach weather compared to the conditions teams have had to suffer through this spring. Catholic Memorial (10-6 overall, 7-2 conference) was ready to party accordingly right out of the gate.
Grant Beth led off with a single, Aiden Haney doubled to left center and Fox drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with nobody out. Charlie Jarvis then reached on an RBI fielder’s choice to put the Crusaders up for good.
The visitors were far from done. Haney also scored on a throwing error, and then a hard-hit grounder off the bat of JT Kelenic got past third, allowing Jarvis to come home. AJ Rieck followed with a two-run double to left center to make it 5-0. Three batters later, Beth worked a base on balls in his second at-bat of the inning, and that was all for West starting pitcher Ty Sherman.
“It’s the second time that we’ve seen Ty Sherman,” Smith said. “We kind of knew what he was going to do and we were just aggressive early in the counts and got on him pretty good in the first inning and set the tone from there. And when you get Rory out there and you’ve got five runs, it feels pretty good.”
The only trouble Fox ran into was in the bottom of the first. While Jacob Carlsen and Ben Cook were able to reach via base hit, two errors would result in both coming home with two outs to bring West (5-7, 3-5) within 5-2.
“We don’t play great defense yet,” Smith said. “We’re working on some things, moving some guys around and trying to find out what works.”
West relief pitcher Zach Bloom was a calming influence as he stranded the bases loaded in the first, worked around a leadoff double by Fox in the second and set down the side in order in the third.
But the CMH bats would awaken in the top of the fourth.
Haney and Jarvis both reached on infield singles, sandwiching a Fox walk, and the bases were juiced once again. Keith Williams lofted an RBI single to left, and then the Crusaders manufactured two more runs on groundouts to push the lead to 8-- 2.
“Having a three-run cushion after the first was nice,” Fox said. “I was able to sit back and just shove. We weren’t on our heels which was important for us to get momentum.
“That’s something we’ve had in the last five games. Hopefully we can carry that forward to the next few games.”
The score remained 8-2 until the top of the seventh when CMH erupted for six more runs.
Beth brought home courtesy runner Marques Hogans with an RBI single and he’d later score on an error. Kelenic added an RBI double, Noah Diderrich came off the bench to hit a two-run single, and Chris Schaefer drove in another to put the game even further out of reach.
Kelenic was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Beth and Haney added two hits each, and Rieck also drove in three. Jarvis worked two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four.
CMH, once staring at a 3-5 record, still controls its own destiny in the Classic 8 title race.
“We’ve played so many games where it’s been cold, pitchers can’t feel their hands, hitters don’t feel good, so having the opportunity to start playing when it’s warm, it’s just a different energy,” Smith said. “Hopefully it warms up and hopefully our bats stay hot.”
With an ace, or rather, a Fox in the hole, Smith can feel all the more confident in his team’s chances at making a run at backto- back state appearances.
“Especially early in the year with the cold weather it was difficult to get in a rhythm,” Fox said. “It seemed like we were kind of losing it. But now with warmer weather we’re hitting our stride a little bit later in the season. Hopefully it’s looking good for later half because we want to be peaking in playoffs.”