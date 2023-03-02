WAUKESHA — After returning to its old roots and splitting off from Oak Creek and Whitnall, Franklin/Muskego wasted no time in once again giving head coach Katie Moore a state-championship trophy to hoist at season’s end.
It has a strong chance of replicating that scene this weekend in Wisconsin Rapids at the WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament.
Ten Division 1 teams will battle it out for the right to be crowed champions, three of which hail from Waukesha County. But of those programs, none have a better chance to win it all than Franklin/Muskego, which won the Mukwonago Sectional last week with the second-best team total across the state.
“We are ready to go,” Moore said. “We had a really good meet about two weeks ago where we were hitting everything and that was a really good confidence booster for the girls. At conference and sectionals we had a pretty good day, I saw lot of fight and determination. We know we can do great performances and we know if we’re not perfect we can fight and make the most of it, and you need those things in a high-pressure meet.”
Sometimes, sectionals can be even more pressure-packed than state knowing what’s on the line. Especially considering the experience Moore lost from her title-winning team of a year ago.
“We lost five seniors last year, so I kind of didn’t know how this year was going to go,” Moore said. “Our juniors have stepped up in a huge way.”
That junior class includes Kaylee Stoeger, who won sectional titles in all-around and uneven bars, Ellie Johnson, who did the same in vault and balance beam, and Leah Pereira, who also advanced to state in bars. Johnson medaled in beam last season, finishing fifth, while Stoeger was fourth in the floor exercise.
“Those juniors have added events and really are doing more for the team,” Moore said. “Last year we didn’t need them because our seniors carried us, but they are filing those spots perfectly.”
It goes deeper than just the Franklin/Muskego class of 2024.
Freshmen like Grace Hilber have burst on to the scene to be immediate contributors. Hilber will compete individually at state in vault and all-around. Also advancing in individual events for Franklin/Muskego were Stoeger in beam and floor, Johnson in bars, and senior Meara Sullivan in floor. FMOW won eight state titles under Moore’s watch before Franklin/Muskego’s team total of 147.682 last season at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse gave her a ninth. In order to get No. 10, it will have to get past Verona/Edgewood, last year’s runner-up and this year’s top performer across the state’s five sectionals.
“They have a really good team,” Moore said. “We saw them only once at the Madison Memorial invite and we beat them there but I think they had some mistakes. They have a lot of seniors, so they really want to win but the good thing is we really want to win, too. We’re going to have to put together a really good meet and I think we’re capable of doing that.”
Also lurking in the shadows is perennial power Arrowhead, which was neck-and-neck with another former state champion, Hartford, in its sectional competition.
“I’m pretty proud of the girls,” said Arrowhead coach Bob Pulkowski, who led the Warhawks to state titles in 2009, 2010 and 2015. “We’re finally getting back to being healthy. We’re at that point where we’re exactly where we want to be. We had a great performance (at sectionals) but we’re still looking for that one meet where we just nail that meet.”
Pulkowski believes Arrowhead left some points on the board last weekend but has several gymnasts capable of making up those points in Rapids on Friday in the team competition.
The Warhawks, who qualified as a team for the 17th time, had three competitors win sectional titles at Hartford — freshman Payton Eicher in the vault, senior Abby Vorpagel in the uneven bars and sophomore Tatum Brasfeld in the balance beam.
Also moving on individually for Arrowhead were Vorpagel in vault and all-around, senior Mikayla Pardun in vault, senior Alyssa Merlet in beam and junior Chloe Susitti in floor.
“Abby came back from a leg injury last year, so we got her back full strength and she’s looking even better than her sophomore year,” Pulkowski said. “She’s just more determined this year. She’s been a standout for us. Then the leadership of Mikayla and Alyssa, Mikayla is our team captain. She’s got her different way of getting the girls motivated, and a standout freshman like Payton, she’s strong. Her sister, Paige, was on the Ocon team the last few years, and she was dynamite, too.”
Vorpagel, despite her injuries, was seventh in bars and beam last season. Brasfeld has been hindered by a bad shoulder, limiting her to just beam.
“If we pushed it we could get her on floor, but she’s a sophomore. We don’t want to break her for hardware,” Pulkowski said. “For her to finally put it together, she just nailed it (in beam). She was brighter than the brightest lights there, so I’m excited to see what she can do.”
Pulkowski knows this is likely the last hurrah for most of his seniors when it comes to competitive gymnastics, so he’s emphasized the journey over the final destination leading up to state. He also brought in a former Arrowhead great to talk with the team this week.
“Lindsay Day popped into practice,” Pulkowski said of the 2010 graduate. “The only things we didn’t talk about were medals and hardware. I try to remind the girls we punched our ticket and this week’s the bonus round. Let it all hang out and show that a single school can still mash with everybody else.”
Joining Franklin/Muskego and Arrowhead in the team competition is Menomonee Falls/Germantown, which is making its fourth appearance at state as a co-op. Sophomore Fynn Langley punched her ticket in three events out of the Manitowoc Lincoln Sectional after finishing fourth in beam, third in vault and second in all-around. Sophomore Emersyn Coulter was runner-up in vault, while junior Jadyn Graffenius tied for fifth in bars.
On the individual front, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine junior Sam Burge will look to do some damage Saturday. Burge, who medaled in floor (T-5th) and was seventh in beam last season, advanced in bars, beam and floor. Also qualifying as individuals were Waukesha West/South seniors Julia Stillman and Krista Pascavis. At sectionals, Stillman moved on in bars and floor and was fourth in all-around, while Pascavis qualified in floor.
AT A GLANCE
WHAT: WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament
WHERE: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse
WHO: Arrowhead (freshman Payton Eicher, senior Abby Vorpagel, sophomore Audrey Sologa, freshman Journee Carter, senior Samantha Atwell, senior Mikayla Pardun, sophomore Tatum Brasfield, senior Alyssa Merlet, junior Chloe Susitti, senior Carmen Hansen); Franklin/Muskego (freshman Sophia Emanuelson, freshman Grace Hibler, junior Leah Pereira, junior Kaylee Stoeger, junior Ellie Johnson, junior Kayla Schuerman, junior Meredith Peters, senior Meara Sullivan); Menomonee Falls/Germantown (senior Morgan Kreitzer, senior Taylor Fields, sophomore Emersyn Coulter, senior Reese Tarantino, sophomore Fynn Langley, senior Reese Tarantino, junior Jadyn Graffenius, sophomore Laura Tillman); Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine junior Sam Burge; Waukesha West/South senior Julia Stillman, senior Krista Pascavis
WHEN: Friday — Team Competition begins at noon; Saturday — Individual Competition begins at 10 a.m.
COST: $9 general admission each day plus online fees