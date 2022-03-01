KENOSHA — Alyssa Nelson and Hannah Plockelman may have been rivals on the court at one point, but once it was time to move on to college, they were already close friends.
As it turns out, they would move on together, and in the process, their friendship and games have blossomed even further.
After engaging in several battles (for New Berlin) against one another, Nelson and Plockelman have teamed up to become a dynamic one-two punch for the UW-Parkside women’s basketball team, especially over the past two seasons.
“It’s been lot of fun,” Nelson said. “It’s not very common you get to play with one of your best friends in college. I don’t think I’d be nearly as successful without her. She does a lot of things for me. It’s crazy to think we went from being rivals and not knowing each other to where we are now.”
Nelson was a prolific scorer at New Berlin West, surpassing 1,000 career points and graduating in 2018 third all-time on the program’s points list. Plockelman was more of a late bloomer for New Berlin Eisenhower, making a huge leap between her junior and senior year, when she helped the Lions reach the WIAA Division 2 state final. “It’s really crazy but it’s really awesome, actually,” Plockelman said. “I feel like it’s an experience people don’t get to have. We got really close going into our senior year (of high school). We played on the same AAU team, so when we both committed to Parkside I was really excited. But I don’t think I could have imagined it would go like this. It’s been great playing with one of my best friends.”
Not only have they played together, but they’ve done so at a high level.
Nelson, a 5-foot-8 guard, became at 1,000-point scorer at the collegiate level earlier this season and was honored for the feat on Feb. 17. Not only that, she broke the program’s single season scoring record Saturday against Northwood with 557 points. Nelson has been among the top scorers in Division II, averaging 20.3 points per game on 52% shooting from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range and 90.6% from the free-throw line through this weekend.
“It’s definitely cool to see,” Nelson said. “I do follow the stats and stuff, but obviously I’m trying to stay in the moment and focus on winning. (We were) on a seven-game win streak... so that’s something that’s my main priority right now.”
The Rangers improved to 15-11 with their eighth consecutive win Feb. 19 against Lake Superior State before having that streak snapped the very next day against Northern Michigan. But they’re playing some of their best basketball when it matters most — the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament begins Wednesday, when Parkside visits Wayne State.
“I think a lot of it came down to people needing time in the system,” Nelson said. “We have some freshmen and some new transfers, so I think it came down to getting that experience so we were able to click more.”
A first team all-state performer as a senior with the Vikings, Nelson saw 15 minutes per game off the bench and averaged 3.8 points on 38.9% shooting as a freshman at Parkside. But that gave the sharpshooter an idea of what she needed to work on heading into her sophomore season.
“A lot of it was time commitment, understanding I can’t just not put in the work to see improvement,” Nelson said. “The physicality is a lot different. The game is faster overall, so I think playing right away as a freshman helped me adjust and understand what I needed to do to improve.”
Nelson already had the experience of being a go-to scorer at New Berlin West, something she attributed to her freshman-to-sophomore leap after seeing several different defenses thrown at her. In her second collegiate season, Nelson led the Rangers in scoring with 14.3 PPG and did so in an extremely efficient manner, shooting 49.1% from the field, 43.2% from 3 and 88.5% from the charity stripe.
“Obviously if you play more you’re able to get used to the system and a lot of it was just confidence and understanding my role on the team, figuring out that I had to score for us to be successful,” Nelson said.
Despite the uncertain 2020-21 COVID-impacted campaign, Nelson continued to make big strides. She posted a team-high 19.9 points per contest on 52.7% shooting, also leading Parkside in steals and freethrow percentage. And had it not been for the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Nelson would soon be wrapping up her college career. But she will take advantage of that offer and return for a fifth season in 2022-23 to further cement her legacy at Parkside.
“I’m going to graduate this spring and come back for another year to get my masters,” said Nelson, who is going to school for business and finance.
Fellow 5-foot-9 redshirt junior guard Maddy Harrison is also set to take advantage of the extra year. Another member of Parkside’s 2018 recruiting class, the Muskego graduate worked her way into a starting role by the time she was a sophomore. This season, Harrison, who was also a 1,000-point scorer with the Warriors, is averaging 7.6 points, but has missed 10 games.
Plockelman, however, will be calling the 2021-22 season her last. But what a season it’s been for the 5-11 guard/forward.
Recently named the GLIAC North Player of the Week, Plockelman scored a career-high 26 points and matched her career best with 13 rebounds in a victory over Wayne State on Feb. 12. She is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.2% from the field.
“I feel like this season we had some expectations at first because everyone was returning from last year, so we were really excited about that,” Plockelman said. “Obviously the first hall of the season everyone was getting used to the system and now we’ve been playing really well as a team.”
Like Nelson, Plockelman got into every game as a freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. But she wasn’t afforded the same opportunity to improve as a sophomore after tearing her ACL the second week of the preseason, leading her to redshirt.
“I definitely got a different perspective,” Plockelman said. “It was almost more of a coach’s perspective. I was with them for all the practices and during games. I really got time to focus on the mental aspect of the game and gained more confidence overall.”
Plockelman was able to focus more on parts of her game that she struggled with, working on stationary shooting and dribbling drills while also building strength in her legs. It culminated in Plockelman coming back better than ever for what turned out to be her junior year.
Just as she is this season, Plockelman was second in scoring (11.8 PPG) and first in rebounding (8.2 RPG), while making 46.7% of her shots for the Rangers.
“Toward the end of junior year after I got back into it, I felt it starting to come back,” Plockelman said. “Over the summer I just worked out a lot and had the opportunity to do volunteer workouts with coaches, so I would come down to Parkside and really focus on things we needed to improve on.”
Where did Plockelman improve the most? From behind the 3-point line.
Aside from an uptick in scoring, Plockelman’s percentage from beyond the arc is up by roughly 10 to 35.6.
“I had to adjust to start to shoot 3s or be more of a threat on the perimeter because everyone can defend at this level,” Plockelman said.
Plockelman and Nelson have continued following along with their alma maters since going from rivals to teammates.
“Anytime they see we’re playing each other my coach makes a point to text us and we go back and forth a little bit,” Plockelman said. “I’ve been back to a few games and it’s fun to see where the program’s at now.”
Plockelman had the option to play one, or even two, more years for Parkside. But as a nursing major, she’s ready to graduate and enter the field since no additional major or minor would benefit her.
Plockelman was honored alongside teammates Claire Jakatis and Alexis Vaughn on Feb. 19 as part of Senior Day.
“I think I just made such great friends and it’s really a family with everyone,” Plockelman said. “I got a lot of great experiences I wouldn’t have gotten if I wasn’t able to play here. I’m just really thankful for everyone, especially the coaches. They helped me not just with basketball but in all aspects of life.”