MUSKEGO — Four years ago, Ken Krause finally reached the mountaintop.
Or at least he had thought.
Krause guided Muskego’s football program to its first state title in 2018 to cap a perfect 14-0 season. But as it turned out, there was more ground to cover on that climb.
The Warriors would tack on another state title in 2019, put together another undefeated campaign in 2020, and rack up 41 consecutive wins, one of the most dominant stretches of football in state history. On Saturday, it was announced that Krause would be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class, the first year in which he is eligible to be enshrined.
“Just very humbled,” Krause said. “It’s a huge honor. I remember when I started coaching at 19 years old going to a WFCA clinic after my first year of coaching, I never would’ve thought in my wildest dreams 30 years later going into the hall of fame.”
Krause has spent 25 of those 30 years as a head coach, getting his first big break at his alma mater, West Allis Central. He joined the football program as the freshman coach, driving back and forth from UW-Whitewater where he was attending college.
“My first year I coached freshman football and my second year another coach asked me to be the head JV coach,” Krause said. “We had won two games when I was the freshman coach and the next year we were 8-1 as the JV coach. That was the first moment where I was like, ‘Hey, this might be something I want to do.’” The following year, Krause got a teaching job at West Allis Central and was promoted to offensive coordinator. At the end of the his first season as a varsity assistant, head coach Greg Wall resigned and the rest, as they say, is history.
“I was teaching in the building so I applied for the job … and I was fortunate to get the job at 23 years old,” Krause said. “I was the head coach there for 11 years. I got to coach where I went to high school, and I had a fantastic staff. I hired a bunch of guys that played at West Allis Central. We had the same core group of coaches all 11 years.
“We knocked off Marquette and they went on to win the private schools title (WISAA). We only had one starter over 200 pounds — our left tackle. That was a big moment. It kind of turned the program around.”
That continuity, along with Krause’s guidance, helped the Bulldogs become a respected program in the loaded Greater Metro Conference. And it didn’t take long — West Allis Central won the league title in Krause’s fourth year at the helm. By Year 7, the Bulldogs were state quarterfinalists, as they would reach Round 3 of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs in 2003 and 2004.
That was right around the time Krause moved into the Muskego school district as a special education teacher.
“In 2006 my youngest son started getting into youth sports, so I was traveling and moving all the time,” Krause said.
It was in 2006 when Krause thought his varsity coaching career might be over when he stepped down after 11 years leading his alma mater.
“I wanted to be in the same district as my kids,” Krause said. “I never planned on being a head coach again. I just wanted to coach my kids.”
But after one year assisting then-Muskego head football coach John Sterner, opportunity knocked once again. Sterner stepped down after the 2007 season, and Krause, realizing he could have the chance to coach his kids at the varsity level, was handed the reins.
“It’s the only place I could’ve been a head coach with four kids,” Krause said.
Again, Krause was coaching in a rigorous conference, but he would manage to get the Warriors back in the postseason for the first time in four years in 2010. In 2014, he was voted the Classic 8 Conference Coach of the Year, but it wasn’t until the following season when he guided Muskego past the second round, earring coach of the year honors once again. By then, his oldest son, Cody, was a sophomore and in his first year on varsity. In 2017, Cody Krause was the No. 1 rushing option for the Warriors, who reached the state semifinals as a No. 4 seed — their deepest playoff run in 23 years.
They’d go even deeper than that in 2018, ending Kimberly’s 70-game winning streak and run of five consecutive state titles with A.J. Makinen under center running Krause’s patented Wing-T offense.
“He was the best at creating a culture of togetherness and positivity,” Makinen said. “He made sure players from differing sides of the ball connected during talks, even when we platooned, and he integrated all grades as like a brotherhood.
“He was very particular with the little things. We would do a lot of the same drills on the final day as we did Day 1. With all this repetition, he got everybody to believe in our system and not the systems of other schools.”
The success continued in 2019 when Muskego knocked off Bay Port for its second straight Division 1 championship. The Warriors all but achieved a three-peat in the COVID-altered 2020 season, once again going undefeated and winning the de facto state title game over Menomonee Falls with his son, Dylan, at quarterback.
“Coach Krause cares about the team and the players like no other,” said Hunter Wohler, a 2021 Muskego graduate and two-time WFCA Defensive Player of the Year. “He puts this program first and lives and breathes Muskego football. He will forever be a two-time state champ and I thank him for everything.”
The family theme has continued, as Krause will coach his twins, Ashton and Aiden, this coming season. He also highlighted his wife, Julie, as the No. 1 reason for his success.
“I was a head coach when I started dating her,” Krause said. “You can’t do something for 30 years unless you’ve got someone that’s really supportive. Julie was doing stats for us at West Allis Central. Then we started having kids. I think she’s been at every single game I’ve ever coached. She understands this is my passion.”
Continuity within his coaching staff also helped the Warriors grow into a state power under Krause.
“We’ve got a nice mix of older guys and what we call our young-gun coaches,” Krause said. “I’m so impressed with the coaching that my guys do. They’ve really become a machine out here. We run the same offense, the same defense, we have the same pillars, plus our youth program buys into what we do.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have an outstanding staff. I think I have the greatest coaching staff in the state. You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with.”
Krause has amassed 164 victories, seven conference titles, six conference coach of the year honors and 16 postseason appearances over his 25-year head coaching career, but it doesn’t end there. Krause created reading and writing programs at West Allis Central, while overseeing a tutoring program and community projects with Muskego.
“One thing that’s really, really helped me is living in the community and having sons in sports has really helped me understand the community,” Krause said. “I know all our kids really, really well. They’re basically like family to me, to be honest.”
While Krause will officially become a hall of famer next April, he’s not yet finished scaling the mountain.
“My athletic director asked me earlier this year what I planned on doing after my twins graduate,” Krause said. “I was going to ask my wife what she thought. She’s like, ‘It’s what you love. You make an impact on kids. It’s something that’s like a hobby. If you want to continue to coach, I completely support it.’” And at 50 years old — the minimum age requirement for entering the WFCA Hall of Fame — Krause still feels young.
“I did not expect to be in the hall of fame at 50, but I’m very honored,” Krause said.