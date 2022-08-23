WAUKESHA — Their talent level is respectable.
Their commitment is first rate.
And the coaching doesn’t seem to be an issue.
Instead, when Waukesha Fusion boys volleyball coach Joe Banske is asked about the biggest challenges his team faces, his answer is simple.
“The biggest challenge is the Classic 8,” Banske said of the league his team competes in. “It’s the toughest conference in the state.”
No one would argue that. Unfortunately for the Fusion — a team made up of players from Waukesha South and North — the conference isn’t getting any easier.
Last season, three of the eight teams to reach the state tournament came from the Classic 8. Two others reached sectional finals.
Arrowhead won the Classic 8 and eventually reached the state semifinals. Catholic Memorial finished second in the conference and qualified for state.
And Kettle Moraine, which finished in fifth place in the league, upset Big Eight Conference champion Middleton in the sectional finals and earned a trip to state.
The Fusion went winless in the conference, but did go 6-7 against everyone else on their schedule. Now, the challenge becomes narrowing the gap with the rest of the league.
“The conference is the toughest around,” Banske said. “We think we are competitive within the group. We are taking our conference match-ups very seriously this season and believe that we are equally competitive with every team.”
The Fusion’s first season as a co-op went about as smoothly as anyone could have hoped.
The players bonded quickly. They got better as the year went along, winning three of their final five matches.
And they played in a manner that earned the respect of their foes.
“We were recognized as the Sportsmanship award winner for the conference,” Banske said. “I believe that was earned through our commitment to honor our vision of earning the respect of our opponents, fans and officials by competing fiercely and with an attitude that reflects well on our team and our schools.”
This season, South/North returns a solid nucleus as it attempts to narrow the gap on the league powers.
Junior libero Liam Robertson was named honorable-mention all-conference last season and was recently named to the Junior Volleyball Association Watch List. Junior outside hitter Logan Cypert is another returnee who was also named to the Junior Volleyball Association Watch List.
Junior outside hitter Rikhil Patidar had a solid sophomore season and Banske said, “We expect him to make a great contribution on the pin.”
Among the other returnees, senior setter Buck Houston is one of the Fusion’s top players and leaders.
“His energy and commitment to the team is unmatched,” Banske said of Houston. “We are so much better with Buck. As our starting setter he will push us as a team and lead us as a player.”
Versatile Drake Loose can play both libero, setter and outside hitter.
“He has a good volleyball IQ and that makes him versatile,” Banske said of Loose.
And Liam Houston is another multi-level player who can help at several spots on the floor.
Setter/right side Ryan Roob, a second-team all-conference player last season, was lost to graduation and will be tough to replace. But Banske believes junior Chris Rymer can contribute as a setter, while Aidan Faber-Hernandez can step in on the right side.
In all, the Fusion should be better in their second year together. Of course, the league — and sectional — are still packed with powers that the Fusion would love to eventually topple.
“We expect all of our conference matches to be exciting, five-set battles,” Banske said. “Our goal this season is to match our potential. We believe this is the recipe for winning.”