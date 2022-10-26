MUKWONAGO — Forget about trying to beat the same team three times.
Or four times. Or even five times. If Mukwonago wanted to move one step away from its first state berth since 1955, it would have to earn a sixth victory over the Waukesha South/North co-op Tuesday evening.
As it turned out for the Fusion, the sixth time was the charm.
Rikhil Paditar had 17 kills, and Chris Rymer stepped in admirably for an injured Logan Cypert on the right side, putting away the final point of the match to give the fifthseeded Waukesha co-op a stunning 25-22, 25-22, 12-25, 25-23 victory over No. 1-seeded Mukwonago in a WIAA sectional semifinal matchup.
“We were like, this is it. We’ve played all season to get to this game right here,” Fusion sophomore outside Liam Houston said. “We’ve played them a couple times before — didn’t go so well.
“This is the one we needed to win.”
Houston had 11 kills of his own, including the penultimate point of the match when he put away a set from Liam Robertson moments after a huge touch off the block of Elijah Grant prevented the Indians from taking the lead.
That set the stage for Rymer, and the celebration was on.
“How fitting,” Fusion coach Joe Banske said. “Exclamation point.”
Cypert went down with an ankle injury in the middle of the fifth set during Waukesha’s regional final match at Pewaukee Saturday. But the Fusion were able to regroup and complete their comeback from two sets down, then came out guns blazing against their Classic 8 Conference foe.
A tip kill from the high-flying Paditar put the Fusion up for good at 6-5 in the opening set. They led by as many as eight, then endured a dangerous run behind the service line from Mukwonago’s Luke Deppe that cut a 23-15 lead to 23-21. But Banske’s well-timed timeout quelled the bleeding, as Deppe’s next serve sailed long and South/North would grabbed 1-0 lead.
“What we expected was a big thriller,” Banske said. “We’ve played them a lot. They’re tough. We wanted to put together a strategy that worked with them. Some of it was lineup change stuff. Otherwise it was just executing the gameplan. I’m happy and really proud of the guys. They’ve worked hard.”
Banske said the left-handed Rymer accounted for six points alone in the first set between kills and blocks.
“Chris really turned it up this week at practice and earned that starting spot,” Banske said. “He showed what he’s been doing in practice today.
“He had some digs on defense which were gigantic for us. He really stepped up.”
The second set was tighter throughout, but again, the Fusion had the last laugh. This time a service error gave South/North an early 7-6 edge, one it wouldn’t relinquish as the Indians couldn’t get back over the hump.
“They’re a very good team,” Banske said. “They were No. 1 as a seed for a reason and I voted for them as a No. 1. I still think they’re the best team in the conference. It took a mighty big effort to take them down.”
It’s said a 2-0 lead is the most dangerous in sports, and Mukwonago wasn’t going to go down without a fight. It jumped all over the Fusion in the third, scoring seven of the set’s nine points to force an early timeout. After three straight kills by Paditar, the Indians countered with eight straight points with Austin Risser at serve and they’d coast the rest of the way to temporarily stave off elimination.
Now it was a matter of how a Fusion team that doesn’t feature a single senior would respond.
“I think it was just getting that first pass and regrouping as a team, coming together, getting that first pass so we could get a good set and get shots off,” Houston said.
“Our outside, Ric, he just puts it down. He’s really good.”
Robertson fed Paditar more and more down the stretch, just as Mukwonago setter Kellan Carroll began leaning heavier on Deppe, who finished with a match-high 26 kills.
“He hurt us in that third set quite a bit,” Banske said of Deppe.
Just as from the outset of the third, the Indians didn’t seem to have any intent on relenting their grasp in the fourth.
Their lead grew as high as 15-8 following a double contact, but the Fusion answered with a a furious 9-2 run, tying the score at 17-17 following an ace by Houston and an error by Mukwonago.
The Waukesha co-op finally tasted its first lead since the second set after Houston’s 11th kill. Then Rymer ended it, leaving Indians players in shock.
“We came together a lot,” Houston said. “At the beginning of the season, it wasn’t how we’re playing right now. Lots of practice and it paid off.”
In their second year in existence, Waukesha South/North is on to its first sectional final as a co-op. It heads right back to Pewaukee this Saturday to take on third-seeded Catholic Memorial, who swept No. 2 Kettle Moraine in their sectional semifinal Tuesday.
The Fusion hope to pull off another shocker.
“We could have easily lost that fourth game,” Banske said. “(Mukwonago coach Mike Kopesky) and I will both tell you, we never want to play a fifth game against each other. Anything can happen. So it’s a great team to play against.
“It’s what we expect. Our conference I think is the best in the state and this is the kind of volleyball we expect to see all the time.”