WAUKESHA — What a time and a place for a rubber match.

The time? Friday night in the state semifinals. The place? The Kohl Center in Madison.

Suffice it to say, the stakes don’t get much higher.

Menomonee Falls and Brookfield Central will square off for a third and final time this season with the right to play for a gold ball on the line in Friday’s final game at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys Basketball Tournament.

The two teams split their Greater Metro Conference season series, with the third-seeded Lancers (23-5) winning 76-65 on Dec. 14, 2021 before No. 2 Falls (25-3) exacted revenge on its home floor with an 83-70 triumph on Jan. 28.

The winner this time around faces either top-seeded Neenah or No. 4 Racine Case Saturday night for all the marbles.

“I’m extremely proud to have two Greater Metro Conference teams represented in the final four,” said Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck, who guided the Phoenix to their first state berth. “It would’ve been really nice if we got split up and met on Saturday. But you get here, you’ve got to face good basketball teams. We’ve played Brookfield Central and they’re a very good basketball team.”

The matchup not only pits the GMC champion Phoenix and runner- up Lancers against one another, but features arguably the two frontrunners to bring home Wisconsin Mr. Basketball honors.

BC senior guard Andrew Rohde, committed to St. Thomas (Minn.), is one of the top scorers in the state at 28.5 points per game, but also averages 8.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.3 steals.

Then there’s North Carolina recruit Seth Trimble of Menomonee Falls. The senior guard is posting 26.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.

“Seth and Andrew by far are two of the best basketball players in the state,” Hallenbeck said. “There’s absolutely zero question about that. Andrew’s ability to shoot the ball, he’s 6-6 and long. He can get off some amazing, difficult, challenging shots.

“He’s the type of player that you can’t just let him catch the ball wherever he wants. Andrew’s an amazing basketball player.”

The same can be said for the 6-3 Trimble, a 2,000point scorer who is a menace on both ends of the floor.

“Seth literally affects the game at every single level,” Hallenbeck said. “He can score at all three levels. He’s extremely explosive. I think he’s the best defensive basketball player in the state. Over my three years of coaching him, I’ve seen him shut down some of the best basketball players in the state. His versatility defensively is something that allows us matchup- and scheme-wise to do lot of different things.

“And then I would say you can probably expect some highlight-type plays.”

There’s no doubt Falls likes to put on a show.

Trimble and senior forward Steven Clay aren’t shy of rocking the rim when the opportunity presents itself. Clay, a 6-5 forward with a 7-1 wingspan, is also a four-year varsity contributor. Entering with over 1,600 career points, he averages 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

“I don’t love playing Menomonee Falls,” Brookfield Central coach Dan Wandrey said. “Ideally, would we like to be playing them Saturday night? Of course. But it’s going to be a lot of work. They’ve got a lot of talent. They’ve been on a mission the second half of the year. We’re going to have our hands full trying to slow those guys down.”

Those are the names everyone knows. But to get this far, it takes a team, and the parts that make up the sum for both the Lancers and Phoenix have risen to the occasion as the season’s progressed.

Unfortunately for Falls, it will be without one of those pieces, as senior guard Grant Martin, the team’s third-leading scorer, suffered a season-ending injury in the regional final round. But players like senior guard Evan Redding, senior forward Caden Smith and junior guard Cole Sciortino have raised their games to help make up for his absence the last two games, including a 74-70 victory over second-ranked De Pere on Saturday.

“We have a lot of experience, maturity and senior leadership,” Hallenbeck said. “A lot of people think of us as an offensive team but our catalyst is defense, rebounding the ball and getting out in transition. Those are some of the things that have spurred this team to the success that they’ve had.”

For a while, it was the Andrew Rohde show for Brookfield Central. But Rohde, who shot up to 6-7 before his senior year, has been able to get his teammates involved more and more.

Sophomore forward Jack Daugherty, the son of former Wisconsin big man Sean Daugherty, averages 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.8% from 3-point range. Other members of the rotation include senior forwards Bennett Murray and Jack Tinnen, junior guard Drew Edmond, and senior guards Robert Bloom and Logan Grunwald.

“Andrew Rohde has just been outstanding,” Wandrey said. “He’s put together one of the finer seasons that I’ve been associated with. He’s just lifted up his team along with him. The last 5-6 games here we’ve just had a different player start to step up a little bit every game. It’s been a great team effort.

“It’s a group of guys that have played together. They’re good buddies and it really shows when they put it together on the court.”

The last time the state tournament was held at the Kohl Center, Brookfield Central was celebrating its first state championship. Rohde is the final remnant of that history-making group, with former standouts like David Joplin, Ben Nau and Cole Nau currently playing collegiately.

The Lancers hit a rough patch with three losses in five days during a stretch — two of which came against Falls and Neenah on backto- back days — but have since won 11 straight.

“We’ve had a successful run for several years,” Wandrey said. “This year’s team probably breaks the mold of who we’ve been the last several seasons. At the beginning of the year we only had one player, Andrew Rohde, who had played substantial minutes. I didn’t really know what to expect at the beginning of the year.”

THE OTHER SIDE

Nobody has reached the WIAA state tournament more than Neenah, but it hasn’t won a state title since 1978.

The last time the Rockets (27-1) played at the Kohl Center, their season was ended by Brookfield Central in the semifinals. To set up a potential rematch in the championship, they’ll first have to get by Racine Case (22-6).

Winners of 25 straight, Neenah is led by senior guard Chevalier Emery Jr., who averages a team-high 18.4 points per game and also leads the Rockets with 102 assists. Senior Carter Thomas scores 15.3 points on average and shoots 53.2% from 3, while 6-7 senior forward JJ Paider averages a double-double at 11.5 points and 10.7 rebounds.

“We’ve been pretty steady and consistent all year,” Neenah coach Lee Rabas said. “We try to really talk about defending and rebounding. That’s kind of a motto of ours. For the most part we’ve been really good in that regard.”

The Rockets defeated the Lancers 63-57 back on Jan. 29 at the Warhawk Invitational in Germantown. Their lone loss came in the third game of the season against Appleton East, but since are 7-0 in games decided by six points or less.

Racine Case prevented a third Waukesha County team from joining the fray in the D1 semis, as it defeated Waukesha South 58-47 in the sectional final. Champions of the Southeast Conference, The Eagles fell to Brookfield Central by 18 in their second game of the season and lost three of their first five overall, but have since recovered to win 13 of 14.

“They’re athletic and like to score,” Rabas said. “They have three guys that have scored well over 400 points. They’re really good in transition. They’re a team that likes to get to the basket.

“They’re a good team with a lot of talent that played a really good schedule, and we’re going to have our hands full Friday night.”

Case is led by conference player of the year, senior guard Terryon Brumby. He scores 18.6 points per game, while senior forward Amari Jedkins and senior guard Adrian Bryant average 17 and 15.4 per game, respectively.

“It’s a big luxury,” Racine Case coach Jake Berce said. “If one of them is having an off night or isn’t shooting the ball well or being defended, they can turn to the other guys to do it. We have a lot of different guys that can score 20 on a given night. You have to use different weapons, especially this time of year.”

GREATER METRO DOMINANCE

It’s become commonplace for the GMC to not only be represented at the state tournament, but cut down the nets.

Last season, Wauwatosa East won the Division 1 title. Either Brookfield Central or Hamilton, arguably the top two teams in the state, were to square off the sectional final in 2020 before COVID-19 happened. In fact, not since 2014 has a GMC team failed to play in Madison — or in last year’s case, Oshkosh.

It will require some area-on-area crime, but the county (and conference) is guaranteed to have a team playing for the gold ball Saturday night.

“Both sides are very familiar with each other,” Hallenbeck said. “When you play in the same conference, you understand what those programs do, how they like to play. So it will take a little bit of a load off of scouting, but obviously both sides will still dig into that pretty heavily.”