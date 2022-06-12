It was a long, hard-fought match on Saturday afternoon. The New Berlin West and Catholic Memorial girls soccer teams battled for 80 minutes in a WIAA Division 3 regional final, but eventually it was the Vikings who came out on top 1-0.
Now their eyes were set on Thursday evening, where they would face their crosstown rival — New Berlin Eisenhower — in a sectional semifinal matchup. They spent the next four days both physically and mentally preparing for the match, and on Wednesday night as the team went to sleep, they were ready to go out and compete in just a few short hours.
But when they woke up the next morning, they woke up to a completely different reality. According to New Berlin West athletics director Jordan Napoli, the school was informed by the WIAA on Thursday morning that there was a problem. By around 12:30 p.m., New Berlin Eisenhower girls soccer head coach Nick Datka was informed that his team would now be playing Catholic Memorial.
The Vikings had been disqualified. Their season was over.
“Ultimately it was disappointing,” Napoli said. “It was unfortunate all the way around. I was devastated for the girls and how their season came to an end.”
An email that was sent out to the parents of the girls on the soccer team by Napoli provided some detail as to what happened.
“One of our players, whom we found out today was ineligible to play in the postseason tournament, played in our previous tournament games, including the most recent match against Catholic Memorial,” the email read. “Up until today, we were not aware that the player was ineligible. As a result, the West soccer team is no longer eligible to participate in the WIAA tournament, meaning we cannot compete in tonight’s sectional semifinal at New Berlin Eisenhower.”
It’s hard to imagine how it must have felt for the team to find out that their season was over in this manner. Ending not on the field, but before they could even hop on the bus to the game.
What isn’t hard to imagine however, are the different ways in which the WIAA could have handled this situation better. Because from what I can see, it doesn’t feel like the New Berlin West and Catholic Memorial players and fans got a fair shake of things.
Over those same four days that the Vikings had been planning and preparing for the match, the Crusaders meanwhile were heading into summer break and ready to put the regional final loss behind them.
All of a sudden, they’re being called up out of nowhere and told to get ready for a game that they hadn’t prepared for.
“It was a strange situation that could’ve been handled much differently and with a greater sensitivity by the WIAA,” Catholic Memorial coach Andreas Davi said following Thursday’s game. “The game could’ve easily been played on another day to allow for an opportunity to prepare. Because of other commitments, we were missing four players but didn’t want to forfeit our chance. We appreciate the start time being pushed back but it was little consolation. In the bigger scheme, we feel bad for the seniors at West and how the season ended. At the end of the day, some things need to be changed to prevent this from happening again in the future.
“In terms of today’s game, Eisenhower competed hard, made the most of the opportunities and beat us to advance. We were forced to compete on short notice and tried our best to make the best of a troubling situation that didn’t have to be.”
Clearly Catholic Memorial was put at a huge disadvantage in this situation. The team was short four players because they thought — at the time rightfully so — that their season was over. And rather than pushing the game back a day — or even two — in order to give the Crusaders a fair chance to prepare, the game was only pushed back one hour, from its scheduled 5 p.m. start to 6 p.m.
On one hand, delaying the game one day would have had the winner of that semifinal playing on back-to-back days Friday and Saturday. But on the other hand, the state tournament doesn’t begin until June 16, and since at most only two games would have been affected by a delay — the sectional semifinal and final — it seems to me that by pushing the semifinal match to Friday, and the final match to Sunday or Monday, it would have created a more fair situation for all teams involved in this debacle.
I would love to discuss more about the ruling involved, why the player was declared ineligible, and what else could have been done differently, but at this point I really can’t. Quite simply, hard facts about this situation are few and far between. I’ve heard rumors and speculation among a couple reporters and coaches, but no hard facts that I can responsibly write about in this paper. And that may be the biggest issue I have in all this is the lack of transparency from the WIAA.
I attempted to reach out to the WIAA on Friday afternoon, looking for a statement or for someone to talk to and get some concrete facts to be able to discuss. However my message was not returned before deadline. There has been no public statement from WIAA on the matter. It’s unclear right now as to which rule was even violated that caused the player to be ruled ineligible and therefore cause the team to be disqualified. The closest thing to a statement on the matter from the association was a tweet sent out from the WIAA Score Center account on Thursday at 3:12 p.m. that simply read, “WIAA Tournament - Regional Final Girls Soccer: #5 Catholic Memorial defeated #4 New Berlin West 1-0 (Forfeit).”
Now that’s not to say that everyone is completely in the dark here. Clearly those in charge at New Berlin West have to have been told the exact details of what the violation was and why the team has been disqualified. But as Napoli pointed out, because the issue involves a student of the school, it is a sensitive matter and as such the program will not comment in depth as to the situation.
Look, I get that. The privacy of minors is very important, and there are a lot of aspects to take into consideration as to what the school can or cannot say in these matters. And to a certain extent, I get that some of those aspects can apply to the WIAA as well. But at the end of the day, the fans and the public should be able to know at the very least what rule was violated and why this decision was made at essentially the last minute.
The way this situation was handled left losers on just about every side. Catholic Memorial was robbed of a fair chance to compete. New Berlin West was robbed of a proper ending to its season — one determined by what they did on the field. And New Berlin Eisenhower was robbed of the chance for a high-stakes, game-of-the-year rivalry matchup with West.
This whole situation was a mess, and while I hope we get some answers from the WIAA as to why things had to play out this way, I’m also not holding my breath.