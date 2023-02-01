MUSKEGO — As it turned out, the main course was just the appetizer.
Needing 14 points to become the 34th girls basketball player in state history to reach 2,000 career points, Grace Grocholski not only checked off that box Tuesday night at Muskego, but took it a couple steps further as the senior forward scored a career-high 35 points and became the area’s all-time leading scorer to help Kettle Moraine defeat Muskego 7755 in a Classic 8 Conference contest.
With 6 minutes, 40 seconds to go in the first half, Grocholski knocked down a 15foot jumper to push her past 2,000 points. KM coach Todd Hansen then called timeout to let the 5-foot-10 superstar bask in the moment as the public address announcer informed those in attendance of the news.
Of course, everyone wearing blue and gold was already in on it.
“Very special. All my family is supporting me tonight. It was awesome,” Grocholski said. “I’m so glad that we got here. It’s been a long journey.”
And what a journey it’s been for the future West Virginia Mountaineer who burst onto the scene as a freshman, reached 1,000 points on Dec. 3, 2021, became the program’s all-time leading scorer back on Jan. 13, 2022 and led the Lasers to the WIAA Division 1 state title last March.
“It’s a historic night, it really is,” Hansen said. “So proud of her. She’s so good and she works really hard at her craft and it’s not surprising with the amount of work that she does that she did this. And to be the all-time leading scorer in county history I think is amazing and awesome and it’s historic.”
Not only was it historic because of Grocholski’s efforts, but senior teammate Braelyn Torres surpassed the previous KM scoring record of 1,223 points held by Kelly Schwerman, a 2000 graduate who went on to play at Marquette.
“I think we have a couple pictures like that now with those posters,” Grocholski said. “I’m so glad to have her here with me.”
It looked as though Grocholski wasn’t going to waste a whole lot of time reaching 2,000 points, as she had 11 within the first 2 1/2 minutes on three 3-pointers and a layup off one of Torres’ 15 assists on the night to give the top-ranked Lasers (17-1 overall, 10-0 conference) a 13-0 lead.
While Grocholski was held in check for the next nine or so minutes, the Warriors (910, 4-7) were able to close within six, as senior forward Ryleigh Czarnecki converted a three-point play to make it 18-12. But KM countered with a 9-2 spurt, including a Grocholski layup, and she’d soon thereafter reach the milestone.
“At the beginning Braelyn said she was looking for me and my shots were going in right away, so that was nice just to get it over with and enjoy it and get back to the game,” Grocholski said.
Many of Grocholski’s 35 points came off helpers from Torres, who finished with 23 points and now has 1,235 in her illustrious high school career. Torres also had six steals, while Grocholski added seven rebounds and five assists.
“It’s so cool that Braelyn broke the old school record for points on the same night that she (Grocholski) got 2,000,” Hansen said. “They’re both amazing players and Braelyn had a ton of steals, too. Obviously very proud of them and very fortunate enough to be able to coach two girls that are not only awesome basketball players, but they’re great young ladies.”
Kettle Moraine took a 45-31 lead into halftime as Muskego hung around and got within 50-37 on a layup by Czarnecki, who had a team-high 14 points. But Grocholski answered with one of her six treys, which made her the most prolific scorer in Waukesha County history by surpassing the mark of 2015 Waukesha North graduate Jessica Kelliher (2,012).
“She’s actually been struggling shooting the last few games so it’s nice to see her break out of her minislump,” Hansen said. “Last game we were 5 of 30 from 3 and it’s nice to see us hit some shots and get our confidence back a little bit.”
Grocholski’s 3 ignited a 163 run to ice the game away. Torres capped it with a driving layup to make it 66-40 with 10:12 remaining. Grocholski’s sixth and final 3 secured a new career high — she had scored 34 multiple times — with 4:21 left and the benches emptied shortly after.
“I told her I’ve been coaching against her for four years now. I should at least get my name engraved on that plaque,” quipped Muskego coach Erik Loose, who previously coached at Waukesha South before taking over at Muskego this season.
Sophomore guard Autumn Dibb added 10 points for the Warriors, a team littered with sophomores and juniors that showed glimpses of what they could be down the road.
“We’re on our own path,” Loose said. “We have a goal in mind every day. It’s not necessarily on the scoreboard but it’s ‘Are we getting better every day?’ and I think we are. I was proud of the effort. Kettle Moraine, they’re really good.”
That they are, and now the Lasers turn to Thursday for another showdown with Arrowhead. But Tuesday was fittingly a night that belonged to both Grocholski and Torres.
“We got contributions from other kids, but tonight was all about them,” Hansen said. “We didn’t do anything special to get them the ball. They were playing zone and they made some shots. It was great to see. Really, really proud of them and really happy for them.”