TOWN OF LISBON — Nov. 13, 2020.
Nate Kollath will never forget the day — or the game — that completely changed the direction of his high school career.
Kollath, a sophomore quarterback at Hamilton at that time, had been benched the previous week following an up-and-down season. Now, with the Chargers facing Sauk Prairie, Kollath was told he had a new position — linebacker.
“He was pretty immature,” Hamilton coach Justin Gumm said of Kollath. “He needed a wake-up call.”
He also needed another chance, one that came in that game against the Eagles.
With 3 minutes left and the Chargers trailing, 21-14, Gumm put Kollath back under center and his quarterback threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Alex Eichmann to force overtime. Then in the extra session, the ultra-physical Kollath ripped off a 7-yard touchdown run propelling Hamilton to a 27-21 win.
Kollath started the next week against Homestead, engineered a 35-13 win, and no one at Hamilton has ever again wondered what position he’s best suited for.
“I probably needed a kick in the tail,” Kollath said recently. “I remember thinking, ‘I’m not as good as I think. I’ve got to be a lot better. I’ve got to be better during practice and watch more film.’ I’m glad I got another chance at quarterback.”
So are the Chargers. Kollath is coming off a junior season in which he was one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the state and led Hamilton to its first Greater Metro Conference title since 2011. The Chargers went 10-2 overall, ripped off 10 straight wins after losing their season opener, and went undefeated in the GMC for the first time in school history.
At the heart of that success was the 6-foot-3, 230-- pound Kollath, who can punish defenses with a powerful right arm that can launch a football 70 yards. Kollath also has the physicality of a linebacker and a toughness that’s drawn comparisons to Brett Favre and Josh Allen.
Last season, Kollath threw for nearly 2,400 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran the ball a whopping 159 times, had a team-best 784 rushing yards, and had 15 rushing touchdowns.
All totaled, Kollath accounted for 3,176 yards from scrimmage — or 79.9% of Hamilton’s total. He also may have led the state in bumps and bruises.
“I’m definitely sore every Saturday,” Kollath said. “It’s probably the worst pain ever, but that’s what I love. I love waking up and turning on college football and feeling that pain.”
Kollath was named the GMC’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and was an honorable mention all-state selection.
Now, when Hamilton begins its 2022 campaign at No. 1 Mukwonago Friday, Kollath’s unique skill set will play an enormous role in determining just where these Chargers are headed.
“I think Nate is truly a dual threat quarterback,” Brookfield Central coach Joel Nellis said of Kollath. “He possesses tremendous arm strength and the ability to see the field in their system.
“He also has the frame of a middle linebacker, which makes him a tough inside runner and general threat any time he has the ball in his hands.”
Menomonee Falls coach Dan Lutz agreed.
“Nate is a very good high school quarterback,” Lutz said. “He throws a good deep ball, which helps stretch the field for their offense.”
For Kollath to reach this point, though, he had to make some changes.
After Kollath’s sophomore year, his grades weren’t where he wanted. He was a master at wasting time. And he tried getting by on the football field with primarily raw talent.
“The earlier years, with COVID and stuff, it was a little harder to focus on my studies,” Kollath said. “Being virtual and stuff, I would play a lot of video games. I was immature. I didn’t know how to do my school work.”
So Kollath began making changes.
He got rid of his video games. He started working harder than anyone inside the football program. And he began taking school far more seriously.
The changes were remarkably impressive.
Kollath had a 3.75 grade point average in the second semester of his junior year. While Kollath engineered his own academic turnaround, he noted that teachers Annie Schneider and Jason Schneider were instrumental in his improvement.
“They both helped me a lot,” Kollath said of the Schneiders. “I owe them a ton.”
Kollath also began working much harder inside Hamilton’s program, setting a better example in both the weight room, film room and on the field.
“Part of the reason I took the job was because of Nate,” said Gumm, who’s set to begin his fourth season at HHS. “I thought, we’ve got a chance to be special because this kid can be special.
“But he just needed a wakeup call and to mature. I was on him a lot and explaining the big picture. He had a lot of people in his corner and sometimes it takes a village. But credit to him, he’s made the most of it.”
Colleges have begun taking notice.
Lindenwood University (Mo.), which transitioned to Division 1 this season, has shown the most interest. Many others have reached out to Kollath, as well, but want to see one more semester of academic success before making any offers.
“I think he’s a college quarterback,” Gumm said. “I’d say at least once a week he does something that makes us go, ‘Wow.’ He’s got really, really good tools, he’s as competitive of a kid as I’ve ever been around and he’s tough as heck.”
Before Kollath picks a college, though, he’s got unfinished business at Hamilton. While the 2021 season was largely a joyride for the Chargers, the ending was a tough one to swallow.
In a 31-7 loss to Muskego in the second round of the playoffs, Kollath threw five interceptions and completed just 36.3% of his passes.
Kollath said he’s watched that game “about 100 times” and thinks about it “constantly.” And if there’s ever a moment he lets himself forget, an unforgiving student body inside his high own school has been quick to remind him.
“I can’t go anywhere in my school without people making fun of me for it,” Kollath said of the Muskego loss. “Everyone says that I sold our season and stuff, but you’ve just got to wear that. And honestly, that’s why I’ve worked harder than ever this offseason.
“At the end of the day, I’m just going to go on and not put down others. Obviously, something’s wrong with them if they feel the need to put others down like that. And it’s always like the younger kids, too. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what you want me to do. Build a time machine and go back?’ Believe me, I think about it every day. Overall, it was a great year. It just didn't end like we wanted.”
Kollath and the Chargers could have a happier ending this season.
In addition to Kollath, Hamilton returns a handful of gifted pass catchers meaning the passing game should excel once again. A pair of returning starters are back to anchor what should be a solid offensive line, and the defense has impressed throughout fall camp.
“It’s not always about the X’s and the O’s,” Gumm said. “It’s about the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s.”
Of course, Gumm has one of the best Jimmy’s or Joe’s in the state with Kollath. And after everything Kollath’s been through at Hamilton, he wants nothing more than to go out with a bang.
“Everything that’s happened, it definitely drives me,” Kollath said. “There’s up and downs for sure, but there’s more ups. And the downs are what get you to the ups.
“I know we’ve got a target this year, but that’s how we want to play. I know our section will be pretty challenging, but I also think we can be really good again and can go pretty far.”