OCONOMOWOC — What a difference a potent battery can make.
Muskego juniors Kate Harrison and Chase Podrez have been providing proof positive together since they began playing softball years ago.
And they did it again Friday, igniting the Warriors to a 6-1 Classic 8 Conference victory over Oconomowoc.
Harrison pitched a complete-game seven-hitter, walked only one, struck out six and did not allow an earned run. She and Podrez, her catcher, each accounted for two of the Warriors’ 13 hits, and Podrez drove in two runs as Muskego hiked its record to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the Classic 8.
“Chase and I have been catching and pitching since we were probably 9 or 10 years old,” Harrison said. “We have something special with each other. We know how to pick each other up when we’re down.”
Podrez has enjoyed the partnership, too.
“I trust Kate more than anything, and I know she trusts me the same,” Podrez said. “We just know what we need to do and when we need to do it. That’s something that not all pitchers and catchers have.”
Muskego coach Steve Czech certainly appreciates his dynamic duo.
“That’s a dominant force — the ability to shut people down from the circle and the ability to hold runners,” Czech said. “I don’t think Ocon even tried to steal a base today. That says it all.”
Harrison was particularly effective at pinpointing the inside corner, negating much of Oconomowoc’s extra-base hitting prowess.
“When I was younger, I used to be very afraid of pitching inside because I used to be a wild pitcher and I hit some batters,” Harrison said. “But I’ve worked on it. It can be a hard spot to hit, but if I can pitch it there, it’s going to be a tough pitch for girls to hit.”
Podrez gets a bird’s-eye view of Harrison’s ownership of the plate.
“Some girls can’t hit Kate on the inside corner,” Podrez said. “They struggle with that. Even the blue (plate umpire) toward the end said, ‘Ooh, I think I missed that one. That was a strike.’ “Kate works so hard and she is so dominant. And I try to frame for her.”
Oconomowoc coach Dave Schweder was impressed.
“Kate is a really good pitcher,” Schweder said. “She kept us off-balance and had a nice rise ball that was giving some of our hitters fits. She did a good job of moving it around the zone.”
Muskego jumped ahead with four runs in the top of the second inning. Sophomore Elizabeth Hirsch reached on an error, advanced on a single by junior Mackenzie Miller and scored on a double by junior Jaiden Peltier. Junior courtesy runner Emily Okerlund hustled home on a wild pitch, Podrez singled home Peltier, and junior Ava Marx doubled to bring in Podrez.
Podrez was pleased with the Warriors’ offensive production.
“We have improved on our hitting so much,” Podrez said. “We are connecting. Even if it doesn’t go far, we’re hitting it hard, and that’s been very good for our team.”
The four runs provided Harrison with a comfort zone.
“Hitting support makes me feel calm and that makes my pitching better,” Harrison said. “I know that everyone has my back.”
Oconomowoc answered with a run in the bottom of the third. Junior Sydney Stuczynski walked and was forced at second by senior Mackenna Schultz, but Schultz took second when junior Leah Mindiola reached on an error and rode home on a double by junior Olivia Ott.
That run was the Raccoons’ only run.
“I think our defense did a great job,” Harrison said. “I know we had some miscommunication plays, but when we get in the dugout, we talk about it and what we need to do better and we get that done in the next inning.”
Czech liked how his team pulled together.
“The stresses of a game like this come to the surface, and it’s always good to have some of your biggest struggles come when you’re up five runs,” the coach said. “You can work through things and make adjustments knowing that you have that cushion.”
Muskego extended its lead with a two-run sixth. Peltier laced a leadoff single, then junior Lina Schkeryantz and Podrez both bunted for hits, with Podrez bringing home a run. Marx singled in Schkeryantz with the game’s final score.
The Warriors accumulated 13 hits including two apiece from Schkeryantz, Podrez, Marx, Harrison, Miller and Peltier.
“I don’t think this was the best game we’ve had, but I still think we did a very good job,” Harrison said. “We have young players this year, and I think they’ve really been stepping it up.”
Podrez concurred. “We’ve had some better wins,” she said. “I think this game showed what we need to fix as a team and what we’ve been doing well so far — good plays and hitting.”
Ott, Stuczynski and junior Maddie Hamersmeier collected two hits each for Oconomowoc (5-5, 4-4).
“We’ve matched up pretty well with Muskego over the years,” Schweder said. “They have some good hitters.
“I think Tayler Bscherer did an outstanding job of pitching against them, but we could have played better defense. You have to play defense, get timely hitting and good pitching.
“We took a step back tonight, but we’ll just keep building on what we’re doing. We’re getting there and we’re excited about that.”