WAUKESHA — It’s a cause that is near and dear to Waukesha West boys basketball coach Don LaValle, and after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Have Heart Night will be making its return this Friday when the Wolverines host Muskego in a Classic 8 Conference matchup.
In the summer of 2018, West graduate David Skogman, now playing collegiately at Buffalo, suffered a cardiac arrest while on the floor during a tournament in Beloit. Fortunately, Skogman would be OK, returning to play his senior season and help lead the Wolverines to the doorstep of state. But it was an eye-opening moment for LaValle and those involved with the West basketball program.
“He went through a heck of a journey to figure out his path back to basketball, and it was an awesome year, winning the conference championship, our first one in 18 years, it was just an awesome narrative to to an awesome season,” LaValle said. “It was cool from a basketball experience, but knowing what Dave went through, it was awesome. We just want to find a silver lining do something to pay it forward.”
The inaugural Have Heart Night was held on Jan. 31, 2020 in conjunction with Waukesha North. North student-athlete Kai Lermer passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing pickup basketball.
“Dave and Kai, it was a good partnership to do that and last year with COVID people weren’t even going to games, so we put it on pause,” LaValle said. “But we’re bringing it back this year.”
West will be running it back in similar fashion this time around, giving the community a chance to give back and support Project ADAM/Athletes for ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory), a program established through Children’s Wisconsin in 1999 to save the lives of people who suffer sudden cardiac arrest.
“The idea is we want to raise funds to put defibrillators in high schools around the state of Wisconsin,” LaValle said. “We’re hoping that equipment saves at least one person’s life. It’s something to do to help somebody going through scary times like Dave did, like our community did. That’s why we’re raising money.”
Waukesha West will raise awareness and funds through commemorative Tshirt sales and raffle basket items. Members of West’s varsity team will also be out in the hallway signing Tshirts before the game, giving youth players a chance to get autographs. Throughout the night, there will also be opportunities for everyone to learn about heart health, including through CPR demonstrations.
“We want to create awareness and have kids tested early,” LaValle said. “A lot of the night revolves around people who have donated baskets and raising lots of money, but we’ll also have different community organizations there so kids can go learn about heart awareness, educate themselves on symptoms and what to look for.”
The Kai Lermer Memorial Fund was also started after Lermer’s death. Earlier this year, Lermer’s father put on an event where young athletes could get tested for any potential heart conditions, something LaValle’s son, Carter, took part in.
“We’re just doing our part in that, getting athletes tested early to hopefully save someone’s life or save a scary moment,” LaValle said.
Over two years ago when West and North played on Have Heart Night, LaValle said they were able to raise around $10,000, leaps and bounds above what he expected going into it. He hopes the communities of Waukesha and Muskego come out in full force once again on Friday.
“It’ll be kind of cool. We have a committee on our Jr. Wolverines organization, they’re doing really the heavy lifting with everything,” LaValle said. “They’ve been doing a great job planning this out. Muskego’s on board. We’ll have Have Heart T-shirts and wear them as warmups. We sold them as part of our fundraising, so we’re hoping to have a sea-of-red vibe in the stands unified together for a good common cause.
“It’ll be a fun night that’s celebrating the No. 1 kid in our program, Dave, and what he went through and use it as an opportunity to pay it forward.”