MADISON — New Berlin Eisenhower has experienced a good level of success in recent years as a program, but never to the level seniors Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer achieved Saturday afternoon at the WIAA Girls Tennis Individual Championship.
Seeded No. 1 in the Division 2 doubles tournament, the Lions held true to that distinction, roaring all the way into the championship round. It was there that Samuelson and Meyer polished off East Troy’s Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf 6-4, 6-1 to give Eisenhower its first state individual champion in program history.
Afterwards, the two seniors shared an enthusiastic embrace. Nearly an hour later, they still didn’t quite know how to put the achievement into words.
“I don’t think it’s settled in quite yet,” Samuelson said.
It was a journey four years in the making for Samuelson and Meyer, who finished the season with a 33-2 record and also reached Day 3 of the state tournament last fall when they participated at the Division-1 level, ultimately finishing in a tie for seventh. That experience proved to pay dividends in their return trip to Nielsen Stadium.
“That definitely helped because last year we got the opportunity to experience state and everything, so we kind of knew how it worked,” Meyer said. “It became easier this year being seeded higher than we were last year, with the nerves, especially.”
If there were nerves, they were hard to spot.
Eisenhower didn’t have to play Thursday after receiving a first-round bye, then settled in after a somewhat-shaky first set against University School’s Haley Elrich and Ella McDonald to win their Round-of-16 bout 6-3, 6-0. They were then guaranteed a spot on the podium with a 6-2, 6-0 quarterfinal triumph, and once again tasked with defeating a team from top-ranked University School.
They would prove to offer the most resistance to Samuelson and Meyer’s quest for gold, as the fourth-seeded tandem of Isabel Werner and Mia Darr came one game away from forcing a first-set tiebreaker. But the experience of the Lions won out in the form of a 7-5, 6-3 semifinal victory.
“I don’t think we really thought of the seedings,” Samuelson said. “I think we just thought of … we have to play the match. It doesn’t really matter what they’re seeded.”
As it turned out, the finals wouldn’t feature a rematch of the sectional showdown with the second-seeded Brookfield Academy. Seniors Lexi Kass and Laurette Blanchard were upset by the No. 7 seed from Jefferson in the quarterfinals, and then East Troy’s Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf, the No. 3 seed that also came out of the BA sectional, edged Madeline Dehnert and Gracie Niebler 7-5, 7-5 Saturday morning to punch their ticket to the championship match.
“We just kind of played it like any other, as if we were almost like the underdog coming in,” Meyer said.
That mindset kept the Lions hungry, and after a back-and-forth opening set, it was almost all Eisenhower in the second.
Then the celebration was on for the history-making duo from New Berlin.
“It’s kind of crazy because we’ve been playing together for four years and this is obviously our last year,” Meyer said. “It’s just great to end on a win.”
Kass and Blanchard would also go out with a win, and they didn’t need to spend much time on the court to do so.
The second-seeded Blue Knights duo lost just four total games between their two matches Saturday, ensuring themselves a medal with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset of Edgerton, then confirming that it would be of the fifth-place variety by downing Jameson Gregory and Josie Giroux of Big Foot 6-0, 6-1.
For the second straight year, a doubles team from Kettle Moraine outperformed its seed en route to reaching the podium. In this case, it was senior Maddie Blanchard and junior Alison Abhold rallying for a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-6 victory over Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan of Madison West in the consolation semifinals to reach the fifth-place match.
Abhold admitted there was some pressure during that third-set tiebreaker, but as the No. 12 seed, the Lasers were already playing with house money.
“Things get stressful and there’s big moments like Round of 16, that’s a big one. And then top eight because you get to come back on Saturday, and then getting to the podium, that’s big,” Abhold said. “That pressure matters so I’m really happy and excited that we did it.”
Blanchard and Abhold would settle for sixth when they fell to talented Greendale duo Natasa Pupovac and Katarina Zrnic 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 — one year after former teammate Ella Martin and current KM junior Anna Sueflohn, who qualified for state in singles this fall, finished fourth as a 15-seed.
“I’m just proud of the progress we made over the year because I feel as a partnership we got a lot stronger,” Blanchard said. “So whether we were seeded fifth or 12th, I don’t think it really would’ve mattered for us.”
That was evident based on how the KM pairing performed during its three-day stay in Madison.
“I think we came in to it ready to play,” Abhold said. “We’re going to just try as hard as we can and get as far as we can. Obviously a seed does matter a little bit, but we weren’t really focused on that much.”
Blanchard was focused on finishing her high-school career on a high note, and as the top-finishing area team in the D1 doubles tournament, she was able to do just that.
“I’m happy that we made it on the podium and I’m really satisfied with the season because I didn’t get to go to state last year,” Blanchard said. “But I went my sophomore year, so it’s kind of nice to come back not during COVID where we can actually play inside at Nielsen, and it’s nice to be with her (Abhold).”