WAUKESHA — Still in its infancy as a standalone program, Germantown’s boys swimming team embraced the opportunity to compete against a Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine/Pewaukee group that is experiencing some turnover of its own a little less than two years removed from a magical day at state.
But in that same breath, the Northstars were celebrating Senior Night and got to see all three of their elder statesmen bring home victories to help WNKMP come away with an 8154 triumph in a Classic 8/Greater Metro Conference dual meet Thursday.
“Our three seniors have seen the highest of highs and went through this season,” WNKMP coach Kyle Bedalov said. “Tyler Hartmann, Lucas Leston and Charles Albert have all been on our team for all four years. We were trying to get Lucas to break the school record in the 100 backstroke there at the end and just came a little short, so we still have conference next Saturday and then sectionals.”
Leston clocked in at 1 minute, 17.07 seconds in the 100-meter backstroke and also joined forces with Hartmann and Albert to win a pair of relays. Hartmann was a four-time winner and will forever have his name up on the wall of North’s aquatic center as one-fourth of the team’s state-winning 200-yard medley relay in 2021. Hartmann fell just short of the podium last season in the 100 breaststroke, an event he won Thursday evening with a time of 1:06.80 in North’s meter-measured pool.
“He’s gone 58 in the 100 breaststroke twice this year, so we’ve got a couple of things we need to tweak and then some rest,” Bedalov said. “I think we’re practicing like 13 hours this week and then between the pool and the weight room, guys stay up until 10 or 11 to do homework and study for exams. I think once he gets a little more rest he should be exactly where he wants to be.”
Germantown coach Meridith Berghauer also cited that it was exam week for the Warhawks and moved several swimmers around against WNKMP, but Germantown was still able to claim three events in all.
“A lot of these boys haven’t had a shot because we don’t have the most competitive team,” Berghauer said. “As a whole we have a pretty young team and so this is a really, really nice meet. Both of us kind of have the same mindset as far as coaching — getting kids swimming and getting kids involved and giving them shots whenever we can.”
A couple of football players shined in the pool for the Warhawks, including sophomore Jayden Knight, who’s proved to be a Swiss army knife this season. On this night, he took part in the 400 freestyle and won by over 17 seconds with a time of 5:19.09.
“Jayden is a great distance swimmer and he likes to swim those events that nobody else does,” Berghauer said. “He’ll also swim the 200 IM for us a lot. But he is a great universal swimmer that we can kind of plug into just about any event. I think all he has left is the 100 breast and then he swam every event this season.
“We kind of looked at goals overall at the beginning of the season and one of his goals is he really wants to try to make it to state, so I think he’s had the dedication and the follow through to do it.”
Junior Aiden Schelfout was the other individual winner for Germantown, finishing first in the 100 freestyle (1:01.34). The Warhawks made it three wins in a row when juniors Brett Haensgen and John Inga, senior Preston Bowerman and sophomore Connor Warmke claimed the 200 free relay by just 42 hundredths of a second at 1:58.04.
“(Warmke is a) solid breaststroker, solid freestyler,” Berghauer said. “He’s the one who caught up and out-touched on a couple of relays. I really look forward to him kind of knuckling down. We kind of swam off events tonight. (Aiden’s) normally our flyer and does a very solid 100 fly.”
WNKMP kick-started its Senior Night celebration with a victory in the 200 medley relay, with Leston, Hartmann, Albert and freshman Gabe Heimsch teaming up to finish in 2:09.75. Heimsch joined Leston as a three-time winner, also taking first in the 100 butterfly (1:20.38) and 200 IM (2:45.76).
Bedalov also highlighted the performance of freshmen Brode Engelien, who won the 200 free (2:28.22), and Ryker Pignotti, neither of whom swam competitively before high school.
“So it takes a lot to get them to this point in 10 weeks,” Bedalov said. “There’s a lot of basic training, a lot of drill work and to have someone like Ryker and Brode, who are just natural athletes that can turn it into swimming, is going to help us out in the long run.”
Hartmann added a victory in the 50 free (24.61), then anchored the winning 400 free relay (4:17.87) that also included Pignotti, Engelien and Leston.
Aside from indulging in some cake afterwards, Germantown didn’t go home empty-handed, winning the JV competition, 668.
“First (meet) all season where it’s pretty evenly matched,” Berghauer said. “Kyle’s got some really solid, super swimmers there but some nice competition to see.”