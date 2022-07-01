OCONOMOWOC — With one strong, quick swing of the bat, Lamar Briggs stepped up to the plate and seized his opportunity to shine.
Briggs, an aggressive, fleetfooted right fielder who hits in the No. 9 spot of the lineup, belted a hard-lining two-run home run over the centerfield fence in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Lake Country DockHounds defeated fierce, intra-state rival Milwaukee Milkmen 12-2 in a hot, humid American Association East Division showdown at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Thursday night.
The inspired home-field victory completed a statement- making, three-game series sweep for Lake Country, which improved to 17-27 overall.
The DockHounds combined to outscore Milwaukee by a 24-4 margin in the series, which began with a gritty 3-2 victory Tuesday and a dominant 9-0 shutout Wednesday.
Lake Country showcased its offensive firepower by pounding out 15 hits, highlighted by five home runs, and backed it with an errorfree defensive effort.
The DockHounds collected the first run of the game in the second as second baseman Zion Pettigrew delivered a key one-out RBI sacrifice fly to center field, ultimately setting the stage for Briggs’ critical, momentum-shifting fifth-inning hit.
Leading 1-0 with a runner at first and one out in the fifth, Briggs responded with what would prove to be the eventual game-winner.
“It’s always a great feeling to see a ball go over the fence and seemed to really get things going for us at that point,” said Briggs, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. “It was a 2-0 count fastball up in the zone and something that I was waiting on. With it being a close game, I attempted to make the most of the situation and did some damage.
“To get a sweep against a high-caliber team like the Milkmen will really help with the team’s morale as we move forward. The fans in Lake Country are amazing so to be able to accomplish it at home only added to the moment.”
It proved to be the crucial turning point as Lake Country outscored the Milkmen 9-2 over the course of the final four innings.
The DockHounds followed with six runs on six hits in the sixth to extend the lead to 9-1, ignited on an RBI single to right field by catcher Wilfredo Gimenez. A two-run homer from center fielder Tristen Carranza, a solo homer by Pettigrew, a hard-hit run-scoring single by third baseman T.J. Bennett and an RBI fielder’s choice grounder from first baseman Gio Brusa would round out the scoring in the frame.
Carranza and Pettigrew, who each finished with multi-hit efforts and three RBIs, repeated the memorable feat by delivering back-to-back solo homers in the seventh to extend the lead to 11-1. Lake Country’s final run came on an RBI groundout by Brusa in the eighth.
Lake Country utilized four pitchers in the contest including starter Alex McRae, left-hander Mitch Sparks, lefthander Robert Gonzalez and lefty Jesse Remington.
McRae, an imposing 6-foot-3 220-pound right-hander, earned the victory by working five scoreless innings while scattering four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
“I had missed a few starts so it was great to get out there again and have a successful outing,” said McRae, a graduate of New Berlin Eisenhower, who will represent the DockHounds on the prestigious American Association All-Star team along with Brusa. “Coming off a tough losing streak, this is exactly the type of homestand we needed versus a rival to get back on track. Now we just have to take advantage of the momentum, go on the next road trip and keep it going.
“Every time I step on the mound, I just want to give my teammates the best possible chance to win (noting the effort of catcher Wilfredo Gimenez). Throughout the night, I was working off of my sinker and basing the rest off of what the hitter was showing on each at-bat. It was just a matter of staying focused and attacking with each pitch.”
Lake Country manager Jim Bennett’s team fittingly put an exclamation point on the series sweep with a game-ending double play.
“Win or lose the clubhouse is always the same and I can’t say enough about the professional manner in which the guys approach the game,” Bennett said. “They continue to stay positive day in and day out. Every team is going to go through hard times over the course of a season but will get through them if you remain consistent both on and off the field. It’s all about trusting in yourself and in your teammates. If you do that, everything will be OK. Tonight, we took another positive step forward.
“It was a beautiful accomplishment to come away with a sweep in front of the hometown fans. It’s all new here so it was great to be able to do it for all of the people who continue to support us.”
Right fielder Correlle Prime hit a solo homer in the sixth and left fielder Will Kengor added a solo shot in the ninth for Milwaukee, which lost its sixth straight and dropped to 20-22 overall.