OCONOMOWOC — With one quick, explosive swing, Casey Dykstra ignited a critical spark that became a catalyst to victory.
Dykstra, a tenacious 5-foot-11, 205-pound rookie center fielder, hit a three-run home run to help power what proved to be a decisive six-run bottom of the first inning as the Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 10-5 in a hard-fought American Association game at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Tuesday night.
It was the seventh contest of a challenging nine-game homestand for Lake Country, which snapped a 10-game losing streak to earn a first-year milestone 25th victory to improve its record to 25-50 overall in the East Division standings.
Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first, the DockHounds showcased their heart and resilience by answering with six runs on five hits to ultimately set the tone.
First baseman T.J. Bennett drove in the first run of the early rally on a one-out double to right field for Lake Country. Left fielder Jake Snider followed with a game-tying RBI double down the left-field line and catcher Wilfredo Gimenez delivered a run-scoring double, setting the stage for Dykstra’s key momentum-shifting hit of the fence in right-center field.
“The past four games I had been struggling at the plate so it was an amazing feeling to hit one out early on in the game,” said Dykstra, who bats left handed and was in the No. 8 spot of the lineup. “Today, I just tried to stay calm and focused with each at-bat. With the team having an off-day yesterday, I was able to clear my mind a bit and come back with a winning mentality.
“With it being a new opponent, I was excited and ready to go. It was a fastball inside and I did my best to make the most of the situation. I knew it was gone the minute it made contact with the bat.”
Shortstop Gabriel Noriega contributed a run-scoring ground out and second baseman Jordan Schaffer scored on a passed ball as Lake Country extended its lead to 8-2 in the second.
The DockHounds’ final runs came on an RBI single from Brandon Chinea in the sixth and a run-scoring single by Bennett in the eighth.
T.J. Bennett finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, two singles, two RBIs and a run scored to help fuel a 12-hit offensive attack for Lake Country, which collected five extra-base hits. Right fielder Daikan Yoh completed a dominant 1-2 punch for the Dock-Hounds by adding four hits with a double and three runs scored.
“Ten games is a long time to go without a victory so it was fun to break out of it, have some fun with the boys in front of the hometown fans and enjoy the night,” T.J. Bennett said. “Things seemed to be clicking for a lot of the guys so it was great to be a part of that and contribute to the team’s success.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the course of the season so it’s all about staying on an even keel and working through it.”
Lake Country utilized five pitchers in the contest including left-handed starter Greg Loukinen, Skylar Janisse, left-hander Jesse Remington, left-hander Robert Gonzalez and righthander Greg Veliz.
Janisse, a 6-4, 215-pound right-hander, earned the victory, allowing one earned run on one hit with no strikeouts and one walk through two innings of work.
It’s been an emotional past few days for manager Jim Bennett and his young, hungry team as it said goodbye to All-Star first baseman Gio Brusa, who was traded.
“Our goal at this point of the season is to play the game to win each time we step on the field and be the best team possible the rest of the way,” said Lake Country manager Jim Bennett, whose team sparkled defensively highlighted by two double plays and a diving catch by Dykstra in the ninth. “Obviously, its been a long season and things haven’t gone our way. Everyone battles through adversity but the guys showed that they could step up their effort and rise to the occasion.
“It was very difficult seeing Gio traded and tears were shed because he was not only a great player but one of the best teammates you can ever have. It’s a business and that happens. We were bummed out but the acquisition of closer Carlos Diaz will help in the long run.”
It was the second straight loss for Sioux Falls, which dropped to 29-44 overall in the West Division.