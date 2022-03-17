Four area boys basketball teams are headed to the Kohl Center in Madison this weekend to compete at the 2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament: Brookfield Central, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee and Lake Country Lutheran.
You can follow the action by tuning in to WMLW (OTA ch. 58.3 and 49.1 or ch. 8 on Spectrum) or stream online here.
Division 3
Two-seed Lake Country Lutheran plays in the second Division 3 semifinal matchup on Thursday against controversial opponent #3 St. Thomas More. You can read a preview of that game here. LCL's game tips off 15 minutes after the first D3 semifinal matchup between #1 West Salem and #4 Brillion that tips off at 1:35 p.m.
The winners will play in the D3 Championship Final on Saturday 15 minutes after the D4 Championship.
Division 2
Top-seeded Pewaukee plays in the first Division 2 semifinal matchup against #4 Ashwaubenon on Friday at 1:35 p.m. The second D2 semifinal between #2 La Crosse Central and #3 Westosha Central will tip off 15 minutes after Pewaukee's game.
The winners of the D2 semis advance to the D2 Championship Final on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
Division 1
Great Metro Conference foes #2 Menomonee Falls and #3 Brookfield Central square off in the second Division 1 semifinal game on Friday night. The game will tip off 15 minutes after the other D1 semifinal matchup between #1 Neenah and #4 Racine Case, which starts at 6:35 p.m.
The D1 Championship Final will tip-off Saturday 15 minutes following the conclusion of the D2 Championship Game, which starts at 6:35 p.m.
