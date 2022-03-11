Three area girls basketball teams are headed to the Resch Center in Green Bay this weekend to compete at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament: Pewaukee, Kettle Moraine and Brookfield East.
You can follow the action by tuning in to WMLW (OTA ch. 58.3 and 49.1 or ch. 8 on Spectrum) or stream online here.
Pewaukee plays in the second Division 2 semifinal matchup today against undefeated Reedsburg. You can read a preview of that game here. Pewaukee's game tips off 15 minutes after the first Division 2 semifinal matchup that tips off at 1:35 p.m. between Notre Dame and Menomonie.
The Division 2 Championship Final is Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
Kettle Moraine plays in the first Division 1 semifinal matchup today against De Pere with tip-off at 6:35 p.m. You can read a preview of the matchup in the Thursday edition of the Freeman.
Brookfield East plays against Appleton East in the second Division 1 semifinal game tonight. That game tips off about 15 minutes after the end of Kettle Moraine's game. You can read a preview of that game here.
The winners of the Division 1 semifinal games on Friday night will face off in the Division 1 Championship Final on Saturday. Tip-off of that game will be about 15 minutes after the Division 2 Championship Final.
Full coverage of the semifinal games will be in the Saturday edition of the Freeman. Visit the Sports section of GMToday.com and the Freeman Facebook page for updates.
