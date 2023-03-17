Three area boys basketball teams are headed to the Kohl Center in Madison this weekend to compete at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament: Pewaukee, Kettle Moraine and Arrowhead.
You can follow the action by tuning in to WMLW (OTA ch. 58.3 and 49.1 or ch. 8 on Spectrum) or stream online here.
#1-seed Pewaukee (25-3) plays in the first Division 2 semifinal matchup today against #4-seed Nicolet (24-4) at 1:35 p.m. You can read a preview of that game here. The second semifinal matchup is between #2-seed La Crosse Central (23-5) and #3-seed Whitnall (24-3).
Pewaukee is on the hunt for a three-peat, which would be a first for any team in D2. They beat Onalaska in the championship game in 2021 and held onto the crown in 2022 when they beat La Crosse Central in the championship game.
The second semifinal game will tip 20 minutes after the end of the first game.
The D2 Championship Final is Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
In D1, #4-seed Kettle Moraine (18-10) opens the evening slate of games against #1-seed De Pere (28-0) today at 6:35 p.m. for a chance to play in the championship game. You can read our preview of that game here.
In the second D1 semifinal Friday night, #2-seed Arrowhead (26-2) faces #3-seed Neenah (18-10). That's the late game Friday night, tipping off 20 minutes after the conclusion of Kettle Moraine vs. De Pere. You can read our preview of that game here.
The winners of the D1 semifinal games on Friday night will face off in the D1 Championship Final on Saturday. Tip-off of that game will be about 15 minutes after the D2 Championship Final.
