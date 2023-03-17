Left: Arrowhead senior Mac Wrecke drives to the basket during the first half of last weekend's Division 1 sectional final at Kettle Moraine. (Michael Grennell/Freeman Staff) Center: Drew Wagner of Kettle Moraine shoots for two against Jaques Brooks of Franklin in a sectional final game in Oconomowoc. (Kenny Yoo/Special to The Freeman) Right: Pewaukee’s Milan Momcilovic shoots a 3-pointer in front of Wisconsin Lutheran’s Koa Knueppel during a Division 2 sectional final at Milwaukee South last weekend. (Kirsten Schmitt/Special to The Freeman)