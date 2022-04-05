TOWN OF LISBON — Nobody expected it last year.
When the first practice of the spring took place for the Hamilton softball team last year, there were no expectations that the Chargers would win the Greater Metro Conference title, let alone qualify for the state tournament.
But at the same time there was also no pressure on the team to return to a place they had not been to in years.
And with no pressure to bring them down, the sky was the limit for the Chargers.
That’s why they stunned the conference by going 23-4 on the year and claiming the conference, regional and sectional championships.
One can point to any one of a variety of numbers and statistics as being “the reason” that Hamilton took Wisconsin by storm. But for head coach Kaylee Gendrich, the true reason for her team’s whirlwind 2021 campaign cannot be found in numbers or scorebooks.
The true key to their success came from within.
“We were extremely successful last year and I think that’s because we just had amazing leadership last year,” Gendrich said. “The girls really liked playing with each other, and I really do feel like we were kind of an underdog-type status. People really didn’t know what we all had.
“Last year we were also very successful because they played with 100% heart. They played like they had nothing to lose, because they really didn’t. We hadn’t won conference in 30 years. So we really didn’t have that monkey on our back kind of like we do this year. But I just feel like this year the girls are really determined again to prove themselves.”
If you ask her players, they will tell you the same thing — it was the team’s heart and camraderie that led to the team’s historic season.
“Last year was — speechless — it was awesome. I couldn’t expect a better outcome. I think where we went was awesome no matter what,” senior shortstop Anna Frafjord said. “Just last year overall I think we kind of started off nervous with each other, but I think as we built our relationships and culture, I think we all became a better team that really helped us become conference champs, regional champs and sectional (champs). So it was a really awesome experience.”
As close as the team came together last season, senior pitcher Haley Dwyer said that she feels this year’s squad — featuring a larger roster with more underclassmen — is becoming even closer with each other.
“Having more lowerclassmen, it actually feels more like a family this year,” Dwyer said. “I think everyone’s really being good at being inclusive with everyone, and I think definitely we’re closer this year than ever.
“Coach showed us a quote about how we can have the best strategy ever, but it’s important to have team chemistry, and I think we definitely do have that.”
Along with creating more of a family-feel to the team, Gendrich said that the larger roster on the team will provide some much needed depth to the team, as well as make her players want to work harder in practice.
“I feel like that’s going to create a little bit more competitiveness during practice,” Gendrich said. “Let’s say one player is not hitting and not producing, it gives another player a chance to maybe perform.“ She also pointed to the team’s freshmen as being a key component to this year’s team, noting that in the Chargers’ 21-2 victory over Wauwatosa East in the season opener, 11 of the team’s RBI came from freshmen.
“I love that I have a senior next to a freshman this year on the field, and my senior is just guiding them to be better too,” Gendrich said. “They’re so coachable and so determined to match the expectations of our returners. The returners talk about last year, and you can tell that our underclassmen they want that back. So that’s a really cool component that we have this year too.”
But that’s not to say that there aren’t high expectations for the returning players. Frafjord will look to have another big season at the plate after she finished second in the state with 13 home runs last year. She’s already up to two home runs this season — both of which came in the team’s opener.
“First game against (Wauwatosa) East, her first at-bat, first pitch she hit one out,” Gendrich said. “Second at-bat, she crushed a home run like I’ve never seen a ball crushed before in my life.”
Some of the other returning players expected to make key contributions to the team this year are infielder Maggie Watson — who earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors last year — and outfielder Nicole Ghelfi — who was named second-team All-Conference. Gendrich also pointed to junior outfielder Kiley Slaats — one of the team’s three captains along with Frafjord and outfielder Izzy Langkamp — as one of the key players to watch, calling her “arguably the best base runner in the conference.”
“She’s my leadoff hitter, she knows her role, she knows her mentality as a leadoff hitter is just ‘Get on,’” Gendrich said. “And she actually is a captain this year so now she transitions from being a sophomore — a young leader — and now she is one of the leaders in the outfield this year. So I’m very excited to watch Anna finish up her career her and to let Kiley continue to be the great leader that she is.”
But overall, Gendrich says that the team is going to be a dangerous bunch once they step up to the plate.
“We’re going to be very tough to beat if you can’t out-hit us. We’re going to play really tough defense, but if you can’t out-hit us, you’re not going to beat us,” she said. “Our lineup is going to be very strong throughout, so even if I have a kid batting eighth, she probably can drive the ball pretty good batting eighth, so I wouldn’t look past anybody in our lineup this year.”
After the high-scoring season opener against Wauwatosa East, the Chargers would go on to drop their second game of the year 8-2 against Arrowhead. But Frafjord is not concerned by a single loss “We’re learning from it,” she said. “It’s only two games in so we’re really going to build from those two games and really going to excel as we go on through the season.”