MUKWONAGO — Oconomowoc’s 21-14 upset of Muskego on Sept. 17, 2021 may have turned more heads than any regular-season prep football game in Wisconsin last season.
After all, it snapped the Warriors’ 41game winning streak.
The Raccoons nearly played giant killers again Friday.
They held a 25-21 lead with 1 minute, 4 seconds to play over a 6-0 Mukwonago team that had outscored its previous opponents 272-137, but the Indians found a way to dodge the bullet.
They roared 72 yards in eight plays to score on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Wynn Stang with 26.3 seconds remaining, and junior Ryan McCormack’s extra point staked them to a 28-25 advantage.
Junior defensive lineman Nathan Roy stretched his 6 foot-6, 280-pound frame to intercept a screen pass four players later, and Mukwonago ran off the remaining 5.1 seconds to escape and extend its Classic 8 Conference ledger to 5-0. The Indians maintained a one-game lead over Kettle Moraine and Muskego.
“We did just enough at the end. I give Oconomowoc a ton of credit,” Mukwonago coach Mike Gnewuch said. “They’re coached very, very well. They had a great game plan and their kids played hard.
“I thought we had a good game plan going in, but there are plenty of things that we need to clean up and improve. I’m proud of our kids for having the fortitude to pull it out in the end. They went down the field almost 75 yards with 1:10 on the clock, and they executed really well there.”
Oconomowoc coach Sal Logue was proud of his team’s performance.
“Our week of preparation was really good,” Logue said. “The kids battled and battled and had a great week of practice. Credit to them.
“We’ve had a few up-and-down, close games in a row. We needed to make one more stop tonight. We couldn’t, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. The kids did an outstanding job.”
Mukwonago has grown accustomed to monopolizing the clock with its punishing ground game, but the Indians had to improvise Friday.
Oconomowoc dominated in time of possession — 30 minutes, 58 seconds to 17:02 for Mukwonago — and the Indians resorted to the airways on their last-ditch drive. But they succeeded as senior quarterback Evan Herbig hit three throws for 49 yards and gained 20 yard on a draw to highlight the sequence.
“I love throwing the ball,” Herbig said. “I know running’s our ‘A’ game, but I know that if the other team has a good game plan, we can always fall back on throwing it and it works out.
“It was definitely frustrating not being able to get the ball. We’re used to getting the ball and scoring points. It angered some of us. When we finally did get the ball, we tried to capitalize and make the most out of the opportunities we got.”
Herbig was asked what he saw when he glanced at his teammates in the huddle during the decisive final 1:04.
“I saw half of our guys looking serious and the other half smiling. We’ve been in similar situations before, like last year in the playoffs when we faced Arrowhead. It’s cool to look around and see my big boys. They always get it done. They’re the heart of our offense. When I look around, those guys look serious and mean and the others are just like, ‘Let’s just snap the ball.’” Herbig finished 6-of-7 passing for 98 yards. Gnewuch liked how his team responded at crunch time.
“We run the ball so much, but people would be surprised how much we practice our passing game,” the coach said. “We’re constantly throwing the ball, and when we throw the ball in a game, we have to execute and hit on it.”
Oconomowoc marched 64 yards in 13 plays to score on a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Hayden Schutte to senior wide receiver Connor Doyle with 1:10 to play, and sophomore Jackson Taylor’s point-after put the Raccoons up 25-21.
Schutte completed 12 of 19 passes for 104 yards, hitting Doyle six times for 115 yards. Junior running back Alex Wraalstad rushed 28 times for a team-high 138 yards.
“Our offense was phenomenal tonight,” Logue said. “We held onto the ball, got first downs and kept moving the sticks. We didn’t make a lot of huge plays, but it was a phenomenal job by Coach ‘F’ (Michael Feuerstahler) and our offensive staff.
“We got big stops throughout the night and make a lot of big defensive plays when we needed them. We just needed that one more stop. We didn’t get it, but our kids played their hearts out.”
The Raccoons’ go-ahead score followed a 7-yard touchdown run by Stang with 7:39 to play. The state’s second-leading rusher did not start the game, sitting out the Indians’ first series before totaling 81 yards on 13 carries.
“It was a team decision that we’ll keep internal,” Gnewuch said when asked why Stang didn’t start.
Ocon took an 18-14 edge in the see-saw battle when sophomore Andrew Kronenberg made a leaping catch in the end zone of a 12yard pass from Schutte that capped a 61-yard drive with 3:03 left in the third quarter. Wraalstad set up the score with a 34-yard run.
Five minutes prior to that, Wraalstad dropped a dime, hitting Doyle with a halfback option pass for 76 yards and a TD. Schutte threw to Doyle for a two-point conversion to put Ocon up 14-11.
Mukwonago opened the third quarter with a 65-yard scoring drive that Stang completed with a 28-yard run.
Mukwonago senior lineman Wolf Schnabl was asked how the Indians adjusted to seeing their opponent control the ball.
“We didn’t have the ball much in the first half,” Schnabl said. “That changed our whole game plan. Once we did get it, we had to score.
“We knew they were a tough opponent, and they brought it every time. We fought on every play, and it was just a battle right down to the last play. Luckily we came out on top.”
Much of Mukwonago’s battle was psychological, because the Indians are so used to dominating the ball and the clock.
“That was definitely part of it,” he said. “Also, the way to beat good teams is to keep their offense off the field. And everybody knows how good our offense is.”
Herbig and his offensive teammates were out of their element.
“It was definitely frustrating not being able to get the ball,” he said. “We’re used to getting the ball and scoring points. It angered some of us.
“When we finally did get the ball, we tried to capitalize and make the most out of the opportunities we got.” Oconomowoc ran 40 plays to Mukwonago’s 16 in the first half.
The Raccoons’ first possession resulted in a 30-yard Taylor field with with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
The Indians scored the only other first-half points on a 2-yard Stang run with 3:24 left in the second period and McCormack’s PAT.
Schnabl believes Friday’s dramatic comeback victory could pay dividends for the Indians as their season continues toward the WIAA playoffs.
“It could be super valuable,” Schnabl said. “We had a game like this last year.
“I was telling our guys on the sideline, ‘We’ve been here before. We can pull it out again.”