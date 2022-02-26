MUKWONAGO — An unlikely seven-point possession in overtime was enough to send Mukwonago along the tournament trail.
Mukwonago put together the decisive stretch with less than three minutes to go in the extra session and went on to a 57-47 victory over visiting Muskego in a WIAA Division 1 girls regional game on Friday night.
“That changed the game, for sure,” said Mukwonago coach Jason Maroszek. “What did we have, 40-some points at the time? That’s basically one-sixth of our points in basically one possession. That was tough for them to overcome.”
The seventh-seeded Indians advance to Saturday’s regional final at No. 2 seed Oak Creek, a 63-12 winner over Milwaukee Hamilton- Audubon.
Mukwonago erased a 42-33 deficit with an 11-point run, but Muskego tied it 44-44 at the end of regulation.
Autumn Dibb hit the first of two free throws to put Muskego up 45-44 with 3:05 left in overtime. A Muskego player was injured in the rebound scramble and unable to get back on defense. Julianna McGillivray converted the 5-on-4 advantage into a threepoint play at the other end, putting the Indians up 47-45.
In trying to get a timeout without possession, a without possession, a Muskego player was assessed a technical foul and Taylor Rogosienski hit both free throws to make it 49-45. Mukwonago retained possession after the technical and McGillivray scored on a drive down the lane to push the lead to 51-45 with 2:09 left.
With Muskego forced to foul, the Indians closed it out by hitting 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute.
McGillivray had 16 points, including five in overtime. Lili Hartlel and Rogosienski each had 13 and Bayla Strandlie added 11.
“When you’re not making any shots, you can’t just give up on your energy, because if you do, then it’s over,” McGillivray said. “Free throws really helped, especially in overtime.”
Mukwonago, which split a pair of Classic 8 Conference games with Muskego during the regular season, hit 22 of 25 free throws, including 9 of 9 in overtime.
“We knew Muskego was going to be physically,” Maroszek said. “When we played them both times, I thought they were really tough defensively, really good athletes. The goal was to get to the free-throw line and 22 of 25 from the line certainly helps.”
Mukwonago jumped out to an early 15-6 lead, but scored just four points over the final 8:35 of the first half – and none over the last 3:54 for a 19-19 tie at the break.
Muskego opened a 26-19 lead as Mukwonago missed its first eight shots in the second half until Anelise Maccoux’s driving laying with 13:34 left, ending a scoring drought of more than eight minutes.
The Warriors put together an eight-point run, going in front 42-33 on Dibb’s drive with 4:28 left.
“We were up nine and you’ve just got to get stops. That’s what it comes down to,” said Muskego coach Katie Golomski. “We battled and I was proud of our efforts.”
Rogosienski scored nine points in then 11-point run, including two free throws that put Mukwonago up 44-42 with 2:01 left in regulation. Sierra Skack brought the Warriors even with a drive down the lane with 1:41 remaining.
After an exchange of missed shots, Mukwonago ran the clock down from 45 seconds, but Hertel missed on a drive down the right side of the lane in the closing seconds.
“I knew that we had to make some big plays coming down the stretch because we were down,” said Rogosienski, who scored all her points in the second half and overtime. “I knew that all of us wanted to win this game just so bad, so we were fighting for every point we could get.”
Ali Mims had 15 points for Muskego and Dibb added nine, including the Warrior’s only three points in overtime.
“It’s a game of runs,” Golomski said. “They went on theirs and we couldn’t answer.”