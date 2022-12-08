We’re starting to get into the 'meat' of the girls and boys basketball season throughout Waukesha County. High school games, grade school games and weekend youth tournaments will fill the calendar the next four months. And that’s good news for all of us.
But it’s time to lay a little reminder on all fans, coaches and players. Let’s show all of the referees the respect they deserve. There were way too many examples of bad behavior toward the officials last season at too many games that I either covered for the Freeman or officiated myself. Yes, I’m one of those guys in stripes. This message means a little more to me than most of you.
High school varsity games in Waukesha County are blessed with the fact that there are a ton of top quality, highly knowledgeable officials that work games each and every week. I’d put a lot of these guys and women, and I mean a lot, up against the best officials not only in the state but in the entire Midwest of the country.
But yet, at the same time, I see and unfortunately hear some fans, mostly a small minority, berating officials after calls, ones they think are terribly wrong. Even though probably 99% of these people, both men and women, have never officiated a game or would fail the WIAA officials exam badly.
First, fans in our wonderful and highly successful sports county, should realize that in the last couple of years, there is a serious shortage of referees to work these games. The WIAA, the governing body of Wisconsin High School sports, is losing officials each season at sometimes alarming rates. Basketball is still not too bad. But baseball and girls fast-pitch softball is losing officials at a rate that last spring forced many games to be cancelled or played as an exhibition with just one umpire.
There’s several reasons why there are fewer and fewer officials and umpires each year. First and perhaps foremost, many have been doing it for many, many years (up to 40 and 50 years in some cases) and are simply getting too old to continue at a quality level. And for whatever reason, younger men and women do not want to officiate.
One of those reasons why younger people are not getting involved is that they don’t want to put up with the verbal abuse they get at all levels, from varsity high school games all the way down to the grade school levels. This abuse comes almost equally from coaches and fans, and unfortunately, some times, unbelievably, from the players themselves.
For whatever reason, the sport of basketball, from the NBA all the way down to grade school play, has become way too physical.
Players these days are bigger, stronger and faster than they’ve ever been. And that creates more physical play, which makes the games all that much more difficult to officiate.
Why the increased rougher play? Again, there are numerous reasons for it. The players are stronger, faster and bigger, some coaches teach a more aggressive style of defense and, yes, some officials have slowly let that happen over the years. But to their credit, that’s the direction the sport, all all levels, has headed over the years.
And remember this, at just about all varsity level games, there are three referees working the games. That’s helped in most cases. But yet that still means there are just three sets of eyes watching 10 players on a big court with players spread out from sideline to sideline and from one end of the court to the other. Even with the three officials, it’s not guaranteed they see everything all the time. It gets more concerning when just two officials are scheduled to work the freshmen and junior varsity high school games and all grade school games. Now it becomes even a bigger challenge for the officials to work the game as well as the varsity game might be. That’s just simple math.
By now you get my drift. Because you pay a very nominal admission fee to get into the game, it doesn’t give you any kind of right to verbally berate game officials who are doing their best to make sure your son or daughter, grandson or granddaughter or other has a great high school experience that will last them a lifetime.
As a guy who has been doing this job for 53 years, let me give all of you a tip. Buy a bag of popcorn, sit back and enjoy the game and watch some outstanding county players perform at their best in a highly competitive atmosphere. It will be the best night you can spend.
And oh, by the way, don’t embarrass yourself, your family or your friends sitting around you, or even worse, your son or daughter by berating the officials. Just keep your mouth shut.