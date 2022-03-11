ASHWAUBENON — Kettle Moraine’s girls basketball team never trailed, opening the game on a 13-0 run and withstanding a late first-half charge from De Pere to pull away for a 66-47 victory in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.
The Redbirds (24-5) were held scoreless for the first 7 minutes, 48 seconds of play, but recovered to close within three by the 6:31 mark as the Lasers settled for a 28-23 lead by half’s end. Kettle Moraine (26-3) then began the second stanza on a 13-3 run to push its lead to 41-26 with 13:42 left and built a 24-point edge in the closing stages of the contest.
The Redbirds made it priority No. 1 to shut down Kettle Moraine junior forward Grace Grocholski, only to let the rest of the Lasers beat them. The Arizona State commit still finished with 12 points, but it was senior forward Lily Randgaard and junior guard Braelyn Torres who carried the load offensively in the first half.
Randgaard had a team-high 17 points, Torres finished with 15 and the Lasers also got a spark from senior guard Becca Siedenburg, who scored nine of her 11 points after halftime.
Kettle Moraine faces the winner of Brookfield East and Appleton East tomorrow night in the D1 state final.
For the full game recap, see Saturday's edition of The Freeman.
